horse racing

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Star Admiral, Star Comet and Bestidentification impress

Published - August 26, 2024 05:24 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Star Admiral, Star Comet and Bestidentification impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (August 26).

Inner sand

600m: Martha (B.R. Kumar) 39. In fine trim. Vivaldo (B.R. Kmar) 40. Shaped well.

1000m: Pursuit Of Wealth (Sai Kumar), Super Kind (R. Pradeep) 1-11.5, 600/38.5. Former finished five lengths ahead.

1200m: Bestidentification (Sai Kumar), Instructor (R. Pradeep) 1-26, 1,000/1-7, 600/37.5. Former showed out.

Outer sand

600m: Star Comet (Koshi K) 42.5. Pleased. Spirit Dancer (Koshi K) 43. Shaped well. Measure Of Time (Salman K) 44.5. In fine trim.

1000m: Royal Whisper (Salman K), Carat Love (Shreyas) 1-15, 600/43. Former finished five lengths ahead. Star Admiral (Koshi K) 1-16, 600/41.5. In fine nick. Southern Power (Salman K) 1-31, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Moved freely.

Outer sand -- August 25

600m: Priceless Prince (Prabhakaran) 43.5. In fine shape. Benzema (Salman K) 45. Easy.

1000m: High Opinion (Sai Kiran) 1-11, 600/44. Moved impressively. Ancient History (Saqlain) 1-11.5, 600/43. Pleased. Sand Castles (Sai Kiran) 1-15, 600/43.5. Note.

1200m: Light The World (rb) 1-31, (1,200-600) 42. Eased up. Golden Light (R. Pradeep) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Mahlagha (P. Vikram), Triple Star (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/46. Former finished four lengths ahead. See It Thru (P. Vikram), Aarini (rb) 1-29, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1400m: Dedicate (rb) 1-46, 1,200/1-30.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. Moved freely. Supernatural (G. Vivek) 1-56, 1,400/1-40.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41. A good display.

Related Topics

horse racing

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.