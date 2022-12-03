Del Mar, Golden Oaks, Art Gallery, Ebotse, Aldiva and Castaneda excel

December 03, 2022 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Del Mar, Golden Oaks, Art Gallery, Ebotse, Aldiva and Castaneda excelled when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Dec 3).

Inner sand: 1000m: Golden Guest (A. Chavan) 1-11, 600/39. Moved well.

1200m: Capri Girl (Chetan K) 1-23, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/39. Worked well. Yukan (Darshan) 1-21, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/39.5. Impressed.

Outer sand: 600m: Devils Magic (rb) 45. Easy. Vyasa (R. Pradeep), Kallania (A. Chavan) 43.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Loving Pearl (rb), Phoebe (rb) 44.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead.

1000m: Del Mar (rb) 1-11, 600/41. Moved fluently. Queen Spirit (Shreyas), Marquita (Vivek) 1-13, 600/44. Former finished two lengths ahead. Macron (rb) 1-13.5, 600/44. Shaped well. Mazal Tov (S. Shareef) 1-15, 600/44. Moved well. Promise Kept (S. John) 1-14, 600/44. In fine trim. Top Dancer (Likith), Springsteen (S. John) 1-13, 600/43. Former finished two lengths ahead. Sian (Shreyas), Done Deal (R. Pradeep) 1-14.5, 600/43. They moved impressively. Ebotse (S. John), Aldiva (Likith) 1-13, 600/42.5. They are in fine trim.

1200m: Ring Master (R. Pradeep) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/42.5. Worked well. Castaneda (S. John) 1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Moved attractively. Golden Oaks (Aliyar) 1-29, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41.5. A good display. Paradise Beckons (S. Shareef), Chisox (Rozario) 1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Former finished four lengths ahaed. Groovin (S. Shareef), Antilope (rb) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished five lengths ahead. Smile Of Beauty (Rayan), Seeking The Stars (Tousif K) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. They finished together. Art Gallery (Rayan), Roman Spirit (D. Patel) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Former showed out

1400m: Windstorm (Khurshad) 1-42, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Strode out well. Star Comet (Darshan) 1-41, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Stretched out well. Montelena (Salman K) 1-41, (1,400-600) 53.5. Eased up.

