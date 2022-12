Successor, Caliph and Supernatural catch the eye

December 03, 2022 05:56 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - Mumbai

Successor, Caliph and Supernatural caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Dec. 3) morning.

Inner sand: 600m: Joaquin (rb) 41. Easy. Jet Typhoon (Merchant) 40. Moved freely.

800m: Rubik Star (Rupesh) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Crowning Jewel (T. Atul) 54, 600/41. Slightly urged. 2/y/o Eaton Square (S.J. Sunil), Giant Star (Peter) 57, 600/42. Former better. Leopard Rock (S.J. Sunil) 53, 600/38. Moved well. Baby Bazooka (Nazil) 52, 600/39. Good.

1000m: Own Legacy (Bhawani) 1-7, 600/41. Pressed in the last part. Ragnar (rb) 1-9, 600/42. Moved freely. Mozelle (rb) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Worked well. Royal Blue (T. Atul) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Pushed. 2/y/o Waikiki (Parmar) 1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Moved well. Whatsinaname (Sandesh) 1-10, 600/41. Moved freely. 2/y/o Emerald Queen (Nazil), Metzinger (Shahrukh) 1-8, 800/52, 600/40. Former finished well clear. 2/y/o Caliph (Bhawani) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Responded well. Note.

1200m: Aah Bella (V. Bunde), Flaming Lamborgini (Sandesh) 1-26, 1000/1-11, 800/58, 600/45. Former was superior. Successor (P. Vinod) 1-17, 1000/1-3, 800/49, 600/37. Moved impressively. Lightning Flame (T. Atul) 1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/38. Urged in the last part. Justin (Bhawani) 1-20, 1000/1-7, 800/55, 600/42. Worked well. Midas Touch (T. Atul) 1-25, 600/44. Moved freely.

1400m: Rasputin (Sandesh), Truly Epic (V. Bunde) 1-41, 600/43. Former ended four lengths in front. Supernatural (Kirtish) 1-36, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/55, 600/41. Should make amends. Aries (Bhawani) 1-40, 600/44. Urged.