Towering Storm shines

Towering Storm shone when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Dec. 14) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: In My Dream (Jethu) 41. Easy. Lord Arazan (rb), Tanjo (P.S. Chouhan) 41. Pair easy.

800m: Bishop Of Derry (Sandesh), Pompeii (Zervan) 55, 600/40. They ended level. Nembe Greek (Prasad), Jigar (G. Amit ) 56.5, 600/41.5. Pair level. Temerity (Neeraj) 56, 600/41. Easy. Star Scholar (S.J. Sunil) 56, 600/42. Easy.

1000m: Eternalinspiration (Yash) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well. Vulcan (Daman), Red Fort (Nirmal) 1-8.5, 800/53.5, 600/40. Former finished five lengths ahead. Note former. Yana Rascala (David Probert), Costa Brava (Zervan) 1-11, 600/41. Pair ended level. Brainstorm (David Probert), Cambridge (Kharadi) 1-9.5, 600/41.5. They moved freely. Artus (P.S. Chouhan) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well.

1200m: Towering Storm (Prasad), Minding (Merchant) 1-18, 1000/1-5, 800/53, 600/40. Former finished a distance ahead.

1400m: Denny Crane (David Probert), Adam (Kharadi) 1-39, 800/54, 600/40. Pair moved level freely.

Outer sand:

800m: Ladislaus (Ajinkya) 55, 600/42. Easy. Allora (S.J. Sunil) 50, 600/37. Moved well.

1000m: Raees (C.S. Jodha), Carbonara (Hamir) 1-5, 800/51, 600/40. Former was well in hand while the latter was urged to end level. Relentless Pursuit (Raghuveer), Shakin Stevens (C.S. Jodha) 1-4.5, 800/51.5, 600/39.5. They moved neck and neck freely. Caprisca (T.S. Jodha), Gloriosus (Zervan) 1-6, 800/54, 600/42. Former was two lengths superior.

1200m: Winter Renaissance (C.S. Jodha) 1-25, 600/44. Moved freely.