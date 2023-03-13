Tough Cookie impresses

March 13, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Tough Cookie impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (March 13). Inner sand: 600m: Chain Of Thoughts (Indrajeet) 41. Moved freely. 1200m: Wild Emperor (Rayan) 1-19, 1,000/1-4.5, 600/40.5. Moved attractively. ADVERTISEMENT Outer sand: 1400m: Tough Cookie (S. John) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/44. Moved fluently. Fearless Joey (Shinde), King Pompous (Prabhakaran) 1-47, 1,200/1-30.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Inner sand — March 12: 1200m: Twilight Tornado (Indrajeet) 1-20.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/41. Moved well. Outer sand: 600m: Antilope (rb) 45.5. Easy. Benediction (rb) 45. Moved freely. 1000m: Rochelle (Indrajeet) 1-15, 600/44. In fine trim. ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.