Tough Cookie impresses

March 13, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Tough Cookie impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (March 13).

Inner sand:

600m: Chain Of Thoughts (Indrajeet) 41. Moved freely.

1200m: Wild Emperor (Rayan) 1-19, 1,000/1-4.5, 600/40.5. Moved attractively.

Outer sand:

1400m: Tough Cookie (S. John) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/44. Moved fluently. Fearless Joey (Shinde), King Pompous (Prabhakaran) 1-47, 1,200/1-30.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45.5. Former finished six lengths ahead.

Inner sand — March 12:

1200m: Twilight Tornado (Indrajeet) 1-20.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/41. Moved well.

Outer sand:

600m: Antilope (rb) 45.5. Easy. Benediction (rb) 45. Moved freely.

1000m: Rochelle (Indrajeet) 1-15, 600/44. In fine trim.