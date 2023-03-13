HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tough Cookie impresses

March 13, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Tough Cookie impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (March 13).

Inner sand:

600m: Chain Of Thoughts (Indrajeet) 41. Moved freely.

1200m: Wild Emperor (Rayan) 1-19, 1,000/1-4.5, 600/40.5. Moved attractively.

Outer sand:

1400m: Tough Cookie (S. John) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/44. Moved fluently. Fearless Joey (Shinde), King Pompous (Prabhakaran) 1-47, 1,200/1-30.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45.5. Former finished six lengths ahead.

Inner sand — March 12:

1200m: Twilight Tornado (Indrajeet) 1-20.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/41. Moved well.

Outer sand:

600m: Antilope (rb) 45.5. Easy. Benediction (rb) 45. Moved freely.

1000m: Rochelle (Indrajeet) 1-15, 600/44. In fine trim.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.