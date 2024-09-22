Touch Of Grey shows his class in HPSL Indian St. Leger

Trainer Satish Narredu’s grey colt Touch Of Grey, with Suraj Narredu astride, won the HPSL Indian St. Leger (Gr. 1), the third leg of the Indian Triple Crown staged at Pune on Sunday (Sept. 22). The winner is owned by Mr. Balam Mohla, Mr. Satish Narredu & Mrs. Yashika Apana.

Suraj strategically piloted the son of Top Class out of Zacara, positioning him third from last until the halfway mark of the race. Gradually improving his position, he had the horse sitting third by the final bend. As the field straightened for the home run, Touch Of Grey surged forward to secure a convincing victory from the late-finishing Hyderabad based challenger High Command. Trainer Pesi Shroff saddled three winners on the day.

1. PROTEGE TROPHY: GOOMAH (Antony Raj S) 1, Red Dust (Sandesh) 2, The Flutist (C.S. Jodha) 3 and Away She Goes (C. Umesh) 4. 1-3/4, 1 and 1/2. 1m, 26.86s. ₹31 (w), 19, 14 and 32 (p). SHP: 37, FP: 133, Q: 83, Tanala: 514 and 325. Favourite: Prince O’ War. Owner: Mr. Tegbir Singh Brar rep. Sarainaga Racing Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Subhag Singh.

2. AMAZING GRACE TROPHY: ALEXANDROS (C. Umesh) 1, Inquilab (Antony Raj) 2, Black Thunder (T.S. Jodha) 3 and Kimiko (Sandesh) 4. Long Neck, Short Neck and 1/2. 2m, 5.45s. ₹53 (w), 23, 17 and 44 (p). SHP: 65, FP: 387, Q: 191, Tanala: 2,110 and 2,110. Favourite: Mansa Musa. Owners: Equus Racing, Mr. Gautam Lala rep. Gainsville Stud & Agricultural Farm Pvt. Ltd. & Mr. K.H. Vaccha. Trainer: P. Shroff.

3. CAPRISCA TROPHY: CACHE (Vivek G) 1, Saifa (Nazil) 2, Celestina (Antony Raj) 3 and Star Impact (Parmar) 4. 1-3/4, 3-1/4 and 2. 1m, 25. 62s. ₹40 (w), 16, 19 and 17 (p). SHP: 69, FP: 276, Q: 136, Tanala: 823 and 213. Favourite: Celestina. Owners: Mr. Zavaray S. Poonawalla, Mrs. Behroze Z. Poonawalla, Mr. Yohan Z. Poonawalla, Mrs. Michelle Y. Poonawalla, Ms. Delna Z. Poonawalla, Mrs. Simone Poonawalla Pandole & Mr. Rishad N. Pandole rep. Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Atul Ishwardas Chordia & Mr. Chaduranga Kanthraj Urs. Trainer: P. Shroff.

4. AN ACQUIRED TASTE TROPHY: ZUCCARO (Vivek G) 1, Constable (Kirtish) 2, Dream Alliance (Antony Raj) 3 and Break Point (Ajinkya) 4. 2-1/2, Long Neck and Long Neck, 1m, 37.64s. ₹23 (w), 10, 13 and 18 (p). SHP: 44, FP: 155, Q: 102, Tanala: 359 and 154. Favourite: Break Point. Owners: Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy, Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy & Ms. Anosha Meyers rep. Five Stars Shipping Co Pvt Ltd, Mr. Vispi R. Patel, Mr. A.S. Narielwala, Mr. Eruch Adi Mody, Ms. Anita J. Captain, Mr. & Mrs. D.P. Adenwalla. Trainer: P. Shroff.

5. HPSL INDIAN ST. LEGER (Gr. 1): TOUCH OF GREY (Top Class–Zacara) (Suraj Narredu) 1, High Command (Leitir Mor-Heiress) (Sandesh) 2, Julius (Multidimensional–Silken Star) (Bhawani) 3 and Jamari (Cougar Mountain–Glyndebourne) (Trevor) 4. 1-1/2, Long Neck and 2-1/4. 2m, 54.94s. ₹36 (w), 11, 35 and 32 (p). SHP: 160, FP: 600, Q: 423, Tanala: 4,153 and 2,224. Favourite: Jamari. Owners: Mr. Balam Mohla, Mr. Satish Narredu and Mrs. Yashika Apana. Trainer: S. Narredu.

6. MAYOR BABURAO SANAS MEMORIAL TROPHY POWERED BY SRS GROUP: GYPSY SOUL (Santosh G) 1, CHELSEA (Ajinkya) 2, Dazzling Duchess (Trevor) 3 and Equalizer (S. Amit) 4. Head, 4-3/4 and 1-3/4. 58. 29s. ₹46 (w), 11, 18 and 14 (p). SHP: 55, FP: 102, Q: 44, Tanala: 301 and 162. Favourite: Chelsea. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Hoosain S. Nensey, and Mr. Saif H. Nensey. Trainer: Adhirajsingh Jodha.

7. NOBLE PRINCE TROPHY: TALKING POINT (N. Bhosale) 1, Khaleesi (Trevor) 2, Mi Arion (Sandesh) 3 and Precioso (Vinod Shinde) 4. 1-3/4, 2-3/4 and 1-1/2. 1m, 9.65s. ₹39 (w), 13, 14 and 11 (p). SHP: 27, FP: 133, Q: 67, Tanala: 153 and 76. Favourite: Khaleesi. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Homi Mehta and Mr. Jehangir Mehta. Trainer: Narendra Lagad.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹15, 117 (5 tkts.) & 30%: 1,296 (25 tkts.).

Treble: 753 (31 tkts.).

Super Jackpot: 70%: 42,478 (1 tkt.) & 30%: 2,275 (8 tkts.).