Touch Of Grey should score over his rivals in the Nizam’s Gold Cup

Trainer Satish Narredu’s grey colt Touch Of Grey, who ran second to Jamari in his last start at Bangalore, should score over his rivals in the Nizam’s Gold Cup, the feature event of Sunday’s (Aug. 18) races.

ADVERTISEMENT

There will be no false rails.

1. GADWAL PLATE (Div. I), 4-y-o and upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III) — 1.55 p.m.: 1. Just Incredible (9) I. Chisty 60, 2. Silver Lining (7) M. Mark 59, 3. Sucker Punch (8) G. Naresh 58, 4. Indian Temple (1) A.A. Vikrant 57.5, 5. American Flame (6) Akshay Kumar 53.5, 6. Nkalanzinzi (3) P. Ajeeth K 53.5, 7. Noble Heart (4) L. Appu 53, 8. Master Touch (5) Surya Prakash 52.5 and 9. Eminency (2) Md. Ekram 50.5.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. AMERICAN FLAME, 2. JUST INCREDIBLE, 3. NKALANZINZI

2. DONCASTER PLATE (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II) — 2.30: 1. Leo (7) A.A. Vikrant 56, 2. My Brother (6) Gaurav 56, 3. Pleasant Star (11) Akshay K 56, 4. Rolls Royce (5) R.S. Jodha 56, 5. Arion One (1) Sandesh 54.5, 6. Clara (3) I. Chisty 54.5, 7. Elegant Lady (10) Rafique Sk. 54.5, 8. Jungle Girl (9) Arjun 54.5, 9. N R I Gold (2) L. Appu 54.5, 10. N R I Star (4) Kuldeep Sr. 54.5 and 11. Red Notice (8) Surya Prakash 54.5.

1. ARION ONE, 2. CLARA, 3. ROLLS ROYCE

ADVERTISEMENT

3. TELANGANA AND ANDHRA SUB AREA CUP (1,600m), 3-y-o and upward, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II) — 3.05: 1. Nightmare (7) P. Ajeeth K 60, 2. Hurricane Bay (5) Afroz Khan 58.5, 3. Trishul (4) Akshay K 58, 4. Barbet (2) Arjun 57.5, 5. Alpine Girl (1) Kuldeep Jr. 55.5, 6. Red Snaper (6) L. Appu 55 and 7. Only My Way (3) Surya Prakash 53.

1. TRISHUL, 2. BARBET, 3. ALPINE GIRL

4. BROWN JACK PLATE (1,600m), 3-y-o and upward, rated 60 to 85 (Cat. II) — 3.40: 1. Shadow Of The Moon (4) A.A. Vikrant 61.5, 2. Painted Apache (11) Kuldeep Jr. 60.5, 3. Great Guns (12) P. Sai K 59.5, 4. Baisa (2) Arjun 57, 5. Icicle (10) Rafique Sk. 56, 6. Lucky Zone (1) Ashad Asbar 56, 7. Miss Marvellous (5) Afroz Khan 54.5, 8. Alexina (6) Santosh Raj 54, 9. Sun Dancer (7) L. Appu 54, 10. Blazing Gun (13) Mohit 53.5, 11. Yesterday (8) Surya Prakash 53, 12. Elpenor (3) Akshay K 52.5 and 13. Fly Tothe Stars (9) Neeraj 50.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. ELPENOR, 2. BLAZING GUN, 3. SHADOW OF THE MOON

5. NIZAM’S GOLD CUP (Gr. 2) (2,000m) 4-y-o and upward — 4.15: 1. Touch Of Grey (4) Suraj Narredu 59, 2. Mysterious Angel (6) P. Ajeeth K 52.5, 3. Hugh Capet (5) Kuldeep Sr. 52, 4. Ramiel (3) Antony Raj 52, 5. Chamonix (1) C. Umesh 51.5, 6. Geographique (2) Neeraj 50.5 and 7. West Brook (7) Akshay K 50.5.

1. TOUCH OF GREY, 2. WEST BROOK, 3. CHAMONIX

ADVERTISEMENT

6. GADWAL PLATE (Div. II) (1,400m), 4-y-o and upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III) — 4.50: 1. Clare (4) Kuldeep Sr. 60, 2. Pinatubo (6) A.A. Vikrant 58.5, 3. Ashwa Gajraj (9) Gaurav Singh 57.5, 4. Crown Witness (8) P. Sai K 57.5, 5. Jet Falcon (2) Surya Prakash 54, 6. Golden Inzio (1) I. Chisty 53.5, 7. Club Queen (7) R.S. Jodha 53, 8. Federer (5) Ashad Asbar 53 and 9. Wandring Warrior (3) Rafique Sk. 51.

1. CLARE, 2. GOLDEN INZIO, 3. CROWN WITNESS

Day’s Best: TOUCH OF GREY

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Treble: (i) 1, 2 & 3, (ii) 4, 5 & 6.

Tanala: All races.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.