Touch Of Grey, Shamrock, Stormy Ocean, Priceless Prince and Breeze Bluster excel

December 12, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Touch Of Grey, Shamrock, Stormy Ocean, Priceless Prince and Breeze Bluster excelled when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Dec. 12).

Inner sand:

600m: Sienna Princess (R. Pradeep), Born Dancer (R. Ravi) 39.5. Former finished five lengths ahead.

1200m: Shamrock (Suraj) 1-21, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/41. In fine nick.

1400m: Granper (Darshan) 1-37, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/40.5. Stretched out well.

Outer sand:

600m: Breeze Bluster (Vivek) 41.5. Impressed. Way Of Life (R. Pradeep) 42.5. Strode out well. Solo Prince (Darshan) 46. Easy. Immortal Beauty (Suraj) 45. Moved on the bit. Excellent Lass (Shinde), Verrazzano (Salman K) 45. They finished level. Rise And Reign (Ashok), a 2-y-o (Multitude - Prolific) (rb) 44.5. They moved together. Elfin Knight (R. Pradeep), Ardakan (A. Velu) 45.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Sheer Bliss (Shinde) 44.5. Easy.

1000m: A 2-y-o (Arod - Sea Fairy) (rb), a 2-y-o (Akeed Champion - Surya Lakshmi) (Rozario) 1-15, 600/45. Former finished two lengths ahead. Priceless Prince (Suraj), Global Influence (Shinde) 1-13, 600/43.5. Former finished a length ahead. Stormy Ocean (R. Pradeep) 1-11, 600/42.5. Pleased. Jersey King (Mark), Anzac Parade (Tousif) 1-15, 600/43.5. They finished level.

1200m: Fast Pace (Saddam H) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-16.5, 600/43.5. In fine shape. Douglas (Vivek) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/46. Moved freely. Southern Force (Salman K), Flying Brave (Tousif) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/46. Former finished three lengths ahead. Cat Whiskers (Darshan) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Strode out well.

1400m: Touch Of Grey (Suraj) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. Moved fluently.

1600m: Jamari (Kirtish) 1-59, 1,400/1-43, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Maintains form.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: Belvedere (Tousif) 1-28.5, (1,200-600) 45. Jumped out well. True Punch (R. Pradeep), First Royalist (rb), Forest Fragrance (Shreyas) 1-24, (1,200-600) 40. True Punch Impressed. Honourable Duty (P. Surya), Golden Starlet (Rajesh K) 1-28, (1,200-600) 41.5. They jumped out well and finished together. Four Wheel Drive (Mark) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 38.5. Jumped out smartly. Kamet (Antony), Inspire (S. John) 1-24, (1,200-600) 38.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. A 2-y-o (Sans Per Aquam - Athabasca Star) (Shinde), a 2-y-o (Dali - Tejaswini) (rb) 1-31, (1,200-600) 45. Former finished five lengths ahead. Mystical Forest (Shinde), Striking Fortune (rb) 1-29, (1,200-600) 42.5. They took a level jump. Helios (A. Velu), Golden Light (R. Pradeep) 1-25, (1,200-600) 39.5. Former pleased. Spirit Dancer (Jagadeesh), Star Comet (Darshan) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 42.5. Former finished two lengths ahead.