Touch of Grey lives up to his billing in the South India Derby Stakes

January 15, 2024 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Trainer Satish Narredu’s Touch Of Grey, (Suraj Narredu astride) won the South India Derby Stakes Gr. I (2,400m), the stellar attraction of the Pongal day’s races here on Monday (Jan. 15). The winner is the property of Mr. Balam Mohla, Mr. Anil Saraf & The Estate of Late Mr. Apana Subaiya. P.

Suraj, who rode confidently, kept Touch Of Grey third till the home stretch. He started maneuvering his mount in the straight and the colt responded tremendously to a few reminders and took over from the leader Knotty Charmer in the last 100m to win comfortably.

1. ROYAL CALCUTTA TURF CLUB TROPHY: SINATRA (Ram Nandan) 1, Western Girl (Farid Ansari) 2, Angavai (C. Umesh) 3 and Gajabo Grande (G. Vivek) 4. 2-1/4, 1-1/2 and 1-1/4. 1m, 12.90s. ₹129 (w), 29, 17 and 14 (p), SHP: 69, THP: 62, FP: 1,400, Q: 445, Tla: 3,551. Owner: Mr. Aditya P Thackersey. Trainer: B. Suresh.

2. USHA STUD MILLION: ELFIN KNIGHT (P. Trevor) 1, Crown Angel (Yash Narredu) 2, Falconbridge (G. Vivek) 3 and Brook Magic (C. Brisson) 4. 4-1/2, 12-3/4 and 3/4. 1m, 24.61s. ₹11 (w), 10 and 14 (p), SHP: 17, THP: 25, FP: 22, Q: 15, Tla: 25. Owners: Mr. Rajan Aggarwal & Gautam Aggarwal. Trainer: D. Byramji.

3. WIN NEWS PONGAL MILLION: RULING STAR (Yash Narredu) 1, Grace (P. Trevor) 2, Wolf Creek (Antony Raj) 3 and Royal Nobility (P. Sai Kumar) 4. 2-1/2, lnk and 5-1/2. 2m, 04.91s. ₹29 (w), 13,, 10 and 13 (p), SHP: 31, THP: 13, FP: 44, Q: 42, Tla: 106. Owners: Mr. K. Kaliyaperumal, Mr. Anil Saraf & Mr. Balam Mohla. Trainer: D. Narredu.

4. TURF AUTHORITY OF INDIAN TROPHY (Div. I): GUTSY (P. Trevor) 1, Race For The Stars (P. Sai Kumar) 2, English Bay (Srinath) 3 and Wind Symbol (Inayat) 4. 2-1/2, 2-1/2 and 2-1/4. 1m, 10.60s. ₹15 (w), 10, 20 and 16 (p), SHP: 60, THP: 84, FP: 150, Q: 126, Tla: 403. Owner: Mr. Arun Alagappan. Trainer: B. Suresh.

5. DR. M.A.M. RAMASWAMY MEMORIAL TROPHY: SHAMROCK (Suraj Narredu) 1, Imperial Blue (Antony Raj) 2, Ashwa Morocco (P. Sai Kumar) 3 and Yukan (P. Trevor) 4. 1, 1-1/4 and 1-1/4. 1m, 23.30s. ₹15 (w), 14, 17 and 20 (p), SHP: 33, THP: 58, FP: 49, Q: 42, Tla; 129. Owners: Mr. M. Ravi, Mr. Saulat Chhabria, Mr. K. Kaliyaperumal & Mrs. R. Chellam. Trainer: S. Narredu.

6. HYDERABAD RACE CLUB TROPHY: SIERRA DELA PLATA (Neeraj) 1, Sea Blush (C. Umesh) 2, Pharazon (L.A. Rozario) 3 and Starkova (P. Trevor) 4. 1-1/2, 1/2 and nk. 1m, 39s. ₹63 (w), 18, 22 and 15 (p), SHP: 73, THP: 74, FP: 248, Q: 143, Tla: 622. Owner: Equus Racing. Trainer: J.E. Mckeown.

7. SOUTH INDIA DERBY STAKES (Gr. I): TOUCH OF GREY (Top Class-Zacara) Suraj Narredu 1, KNOTTY CHARMER (Gusto-Stormy Princess) G. Vivek 2, RULING DYNASTY (Western Aristocrat-Super Class) Antony Raj 3 and MAGNUS (Speaking of Which-Star Nijinsky) Srinath 4. 1-1/2, 4 and 2-1/2. 2m, 28.10s. ₹16 (w), 13, 14 and 10 (p), SHP: 28, THP: 43, FP: 31, Q: 23, Tla: 80. Owners: Mr. Balam Mohla, Mr. Anil Safar & The Estate of Late Mr. Apana Subaiya. P. Trainer: S. Narredu.

8. TURF AUTHORITIES OF INDIA TROPHY (Div. II): DEDICATE (P.S. Kaviraj) 1, Mutant (P. Vikram) 2, Speculation (C. Brisson) 3 and Empress Eternal (P. Sai Kumar) 4. 1, 2-1/2 and 1-3/4. 1m, 11.69s. ₹17 (w), 13, 49 and 28 (p), SHP: 131, THP: 107, FP: 30, Q: 162, Tla: 1,775. Owner: Mr. M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: Vijay Singh.

Jkt: ₹411 (705 tkts); Runner-up: 95 (1,306 tkts), Mini Jkt: Rs. 475 (1,185 tkts), Tr (i): 60 (888 tkts), (ii): 342 (747 tkts).

