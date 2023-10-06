Touch Of Grey lives up to his billing in the Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Golf Club Mysore 2000 Guineas

October 06, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - MYSURU:

S. Narredu-trained Touch Of Grey (Suraj Narredu up) won the Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Golf Club Mysore 2000 Guineas, the chief event of the races held here on Friday (Oct 6). The winner is owned by M/s. Balam Mohla, Anil Saraf & Apana Subaiya P.

Suraj confidently kept his gutsy colt in handy fourth position till the bend before manoeuvring his mount from inside in the home stretch. Touch Of Grey responded well to the reminders, overtook the leader West Brook passing the 400m, and went on to win in a facile manner.

The results:

1. SECUNDERABAD PLATE: VALKYRIE (Faiz) 1, Maybury (Madhu Sudhan) 2, Blooming Lily (A.K. Aniket) 3 and Victoriano (Inayat) 4. Not run: Milos. 2-1/2, 1-3/4 and Nk. 1m, 04.68s. ₹207 (w), 26, 15 and 17 (p), SHP: 52, THP: 49, FP: 2,878, Q: 898, Trinella: 10,055. Exacta: 27,043 (carried over). Favourite: Victoriano. Owners: M/s. P.M. Nanaiah & C.D. Monnappa. Trainer: C.D. Monnappa.

2. JUSTICE P.MEDAPA MEMORIAL TROPHY (Div. II): ARMORY (Kiran Rai) 1, Thewhisperquietly (A. Ramu) 2, Avicena (Antony) 3 and Great Hope (L.A. Rozario) 4. Lnk, Shd and 3/4. 1m, 36.55s. ₹24 (w), 13, 23 and 11 (p), SHP: 62, THP: 82, FP: 431, Q: 352, Trinella: 525, Exacta: 1,602. Favourite: Armory. Owner: Mr. Reethan B.K. Trainer: Narayana Gowda.

3. MAJ. SARDAR L. MAHADEVAIAH MEMORIAL TROPHY: PRIME ABBESS (G. Vivek) 1, Black Coffee (S. Mubarak) 2, Mystic Eye (Shreyas S) 3 and Golden Time (Koshi K) 4. 4-3/4, Nk and 4. 1m, 09.84s. ₹16 (w), 11, 50 and 24 (p), SHP: 129, THP: 58, FP: 334, Q: 686, Trinella: 3,559, Exacta: 29,719 (carried over). Favourite: Prime Abbess. Owner: Mr. C. Aryama Sundaram. Trainer: Imtiaz Khan.

4. JUSTICE P. MEDAPA MEMORIAL TROPHY (Div. I): FEARLESS JOEY (Suraj) 1, Serai (S. John) 2, Mystical Merkabah (Kiran Rai) 3 and Coyote Girl (Neeraj) 4. Not run: Antinori and Colossal. 2-1/4, 1 and 1-1/4. 1m 37.00s. ₹19 (w), 15, 11 and 14 (p), SHP: 38, THP: 38, FP: 61, Q: 34, Trinella: 320, Exacta: 1,395. Favourite: Fearless Joey. Owners: Kunal Gupta Stud Farm LLP & Mr. K. Kaliyaperumal. Trainer: S. Narredu.

5. JAYACHAMARAJA WADIYAR GOLF CLUB MYSORE 2000 GUINEAS: TOUCH OF GREY (Top Class-Zacara) Suraj 1, West Brook (Western Aristocrat-Sugar Bay) Akshay K 2, Magnus (Speaking Of Which- Star Nijinsky) Srinath 3 and Red Falcon (Western Aristocrat-St Pauli Girl) Antony 4. 6-1/4, 3 and 1-1/2. 1m, 33.48s. Rs. 21 (w), 11, 11 and 30 (p), SHP: 31, THP: 65, FP: 38, Q: 33, Trinella: 676, Exacta: 3,672. Favourite: Touch Of Grey. Owners: M/s. Balam Mohla, Anil Saraf & Apana Subaiya P. Trainer: S. Narredu.

6. G. NITYANAND MEMORIAL TROPHY: JANEIRO (S. Saqlain) 1, Dame Fonteyn (Angad) 2, Sparkling Night (G. Vivek) 3 and Eloquent (Srinath) 4. Not run: King Of Kesari. 1-1/4, Hd and 3-1/4. 1m, 23.55s. ₹27 (w), 11, 41 and 21 (p), SHP: 46, THP: 58, FP: 523, Q: 360, Trinella: 2,341, Exacta: 6,688 (carried over). Favourite: Janeiro. Owners: Manjri Horse Breed`s Farm Pvt Ltd rep by Mr. Pallon S. Mistry & Alfa Estates Pvt. Ltd. rep by Mr. S.P. Khetan, Mrs. Uma Khetan, Mr. Sarvesh Khetan & Mrs. Priyanka Khetan. Trainer: M. Eshwer.

7. DUPONT PLATE: CATALINA (Antony) 1, Natural One (Inayat) 2, Jaguar (A.K. Aniket) 3 and D Thirteen Twelve (Tousif) 4. 2-3/4, 3-1/4 and 1-3/4. 1m, 11.01s. ₹33 (w), 14, 20 and 22 (p), SHP: 40, THP: 48, FP: 100, Q: 26, Trinella: 475, Exacta: 2,248. Favourite: Natural One. Owner: Mr. Arasi Sharma. Trainer: Rakesh.

Jackpot: ₹1,126 (13 tkts.); Runner-up: 68 (92 tkts.); Mini Jackpot: 621 (two tkts.); Treble (i): 132 (17 tkts.); (ii): 383 (nine tkts.).

