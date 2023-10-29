Touch Of Grey lives up to his billing in the 1xBet Mysore Derby 

October 29, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - MYSURU:

S. Narredu-trained Touch Of Grey (Suraj Narredu up) won the 1xBet Mysore Derby, the stellar attraction of the concluding day’s races here on Sunday (Oct. 29). The winner is owned by M/s. Balam Mohla, Anil Saraf & Apana Subaiya P. Suraj Narredu won three races on the day.

Suraj confidently piloted the colt and settled down to third position till the bend before manoeuvring his mount from the outside in the home stretch. Touch Of Grey started galloping with giant strides and overtook stablemate Fearless Joey near the 400m to win resolutely ahead of Ruling Dynasty.

Leading owner: Balam Mohla (stake money of ₹28,42,657).

Champion trainer: S. Narredu (14 wins).

Champion jockey: Suraj Narredu (12 wins).

Champion jockey claiming allowance: Inayat (6 wins).

Horse of the season: Touch Of Grey.

The results:

1. DELHI RACE CLUB TROPHY (Div. II): FIFTY GRAND (Angad) 1, Raptor (G. Vivek) 2, Code Of Honour (S. Shareef) 3 and Unity (M. Naveen) 4. 1-1/2, 1 and 1/2. 1m, 12.27s. ₹45 (w), 14, 20 and 15 (p), SHP: 41, THP; 54, FP: 418, Q: 176, Trinella: 1,292, Exacta: 1,793. Favourite: Code Of Honour. Owner and trainer: Mr. Poorna Chandra Tejaswi.

2. DELHI RACE CLUB TROPHY (Div. I): SPARKLING NIGHT (Inayat) 1, Shooting Venus (S. John) 2, D Fighter (Koshi K) 3 and Country’s Major (C. Umesh) 4. Not run: Game Boy. 3/4, 1/2 and 1-3/4. 1m, 12.39s. ₹22 (w), 10, 13 and 25 (p), SHP: 35, THP: 64, FP: 88, Q: 47, Trinella: 788, Exacta: 1,331. Favourite: Sparkling Night. Owner: Kr. Digvijay Singh Shekhawat. Trainer: Vinesh Naik.

3. ROYAL CALCUTTA TURF CLUB TROPHY: OSIRIS (M. Naveen) 1, Dallas (Koshi K) 2, Pastiche (Darshan) 3 and Ultimate Striker (Akshay K) 4. Snk, 1 and 2-1/2. 1m, 05.56s. ₹43 (w), 17, 57 and 18 (p), SHP: 177, THP: 61, FP: 2,115, Q: 1,518, Trinella: 9,234, Exacta: 17,504. Favourite: Ultimate Striker. Owners: M/s. M. Lakshminarayana, M. Venkatarama & R.N. Vijaya Kumar. Trainer: M. Rajendra Singh.

4. MADRAS RACE CLUB TROPHY: IMMORTAL BEAUTY (Suraj) 1, I Can (Angad) 2, Fair Counsel (Vinod Shinde) 3 and Natural Gold (Inayat) 4. Not run: Flying Brave. 2-3/4, 5-1/4 and 1-1/4. 1m, 23.35s. ₹14 (w), 10, 13 and 40 (p), SHP: 24, THP: 109, FP: 22, Q: 19, Trinella: 318, Exacta: 3,525. Favourite: Immortal Beauty. Owners: Kunal Gupta Stud Farm LLP rep by Mr. Kunal Gupta & Mr. K. Kaliyaperumal. Trainer: S. Narredu.

5. BANGALORE TURF CLUB TROPHY: POLISHED GIRL (Suraj) 1, Siege Courageous (S. John) 2, Ashtar (Srinath) 3 and Dandi Satyagraha (R.S. Bhati) 4. 2-1/4, 5 and 1-1/2. 1m, 08.94s. ₹17 (w), 11 and 10 (p), SHP: 20, THP: 21, FP: 25, Q: 13, Trinella: 53, Exacta: 125. Favourite: Polished Girl. Owners: M/s. Daulat Chhabria, K. Kaliyaperumal, M. Ravi & Mrs. R. Chellam. Trainer: Rajesh Narredu.

6. 1XBET MYSORE DERBY 2023: TOUCH OF GREY (Top Class-Zacara) Suraj 1, Ruling Dynasty (Western Aristocrat-Super Class) Akshay K 2, Fast Pace (Western Aristocrat-Striking) G. Vivek 3 and Magnus (Speaking Of Which-Star Nijinsky) Srinath 4. 3-1/4, 3 and 3-1/4. 2m, 01.33s. ₹15 (w), 10, 12 and 18 (p), SHP: 24, THP: 37, FP: 33, Q: 19, Trinella: 86, Exacta: 192. Favourite: Touch Of Grey. Owners: M/s. Balam Mohla, Anil Saraf & Apana Subaiya P. Trainer: S. Narredu.

7. ROYAL WESTERN INDIA TURF CLUB LTD TROPHY: THE KING N I (Koshi K) 1, Obsidian (Inayat) 2, Devils Magic (Antony) 3 and Furious Fun (T. Pavan) 4. Not run: High Opinion. 1, 2-1/4 and Shd. 1m, 10.69s. ₹33 (w), 14, 19 and 12 (p), SHP: 59, THP: 51, FP: 313, Q: 136, Trinella: 638, Exacta: 21,440. Favourite: Devils Magic. Owner: Mr. Dinesh Kumar K. Trainer: Warren Singh.

8. HYDERABAD RACE CLUB TROPHY: ARALINA (Antony) 1, Tom Cruiser (A.K. Aniket) 2, Gilded Butterfly (Hindu S) 3 and Magic Circle (Koshi K) 4. 1-3/4, Nose and 3. 1m, 23.32s. ₹20 (w), 12, 18 and 12 (p), SHP; 53, THP: 46, FP: 104, Q: 106, Trinella: 214, Exacta: 672. Favourite: Aralina. Owners: M/s. Rajan Aggarwal, Gautam Agarwal, Ms. Ameeta Mehra, Mr. Haider Soomar & Arun Alagappan Racing LLP rep by Mr. Arun Alagappan. Trainer: Arjun Mangalorkar.

Jackpot: ₹203 (164 tkts.); Runner-up: 49 (290 tkts.); Mini Jackpot: 613 (three tkts.); Treble (i): 1,182 (carried over); (ii): 171 (six tkts.); (iii): 130 (14 tkts.).

