Touch Of Grey, Fort Nelson, Activated, Divine Ray and Bold Act impress

November 29, 2022 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Touch Of Grey, Fort Nelson, Activated, Divine Ray and Bold Act impressed when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Nov 29).

Inner sand: 1000m: Shamrock (Suraj), Sheer Bliss (Shinde) 1-4, 600/38. They moved fluently while the latter joined at 600m and finished level. Hoofed Wonder (Shinde), Appsara (M. Naveen) 1-8, 600/40. They finished together.

Outer sand: 600m: Peyo (rb), Star Glory (rb) 46. They moved on the bit. Golden Ring (A. Velu), Love (M. Naveen) 43.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished level. Ultimate Striker (Jagadeesh), Max Mueller (Salman K) 44. Former finished five lengths ahead. Chul Bul Rani (rb) 43. In fine shape. Activated (Srinath) 41.5. Pleased. Belli Deepa (R. Pradeep) 43.5. Worked well. Windstorm (Prabhakaran) 43. In fine trim. Red Lucifer (Rozario) 44.5. Easy.

1000m: Chain Of Thoughts (Salman K), Baba Voss (Shreyas) 1-15.5, 600/44. Former moved better. Burning Arrow (Rajesh K), Ice Storm (rb) 1-14.5, 600/45.5. They moved freely. Clifford (Likith), Tiger Shark (A. Imran) 1-15.5, 600/44. They are in fine trim. True Faith (A. Imran) 1-14.5, 600/42.5. Shaped well. Fort Nelson (A. Imran) 1-16.5, 600/42. Moved attractively.

1200m: Ashwa Magadheera (Suraj) 1-29, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Moved impressively. Touch Of Grey (Suraj), See My Heels (Shinde) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Former started four lengths behind and finished level. Bold Act (Suraj), Fearless Joey (Shinde) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. They moved fluently. Bruce Almighty (Rayan), Southern Force (Aliyar) 1-31, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Former finished four lengths ahead. Divine Ray (R. Pradeep) 1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Pleased. Art Power (Qureshi) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Stretched out well.

1400m: Peridot (rb) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. Worked well.

Gate practice - inner sand: 1200m: Cool Rider (Likith), Etosha (Vivek) 1-20, (1,200-600) 38.5. They jumped out smartly and finished level. Galahad (Shreyas), Black Velvet (Arshad) 1-22, (1,200-600) 38. Former showed out. Measure Of Time (Rayan), Good Time Indeed (rb) 1-20.5, (1,200-600) 39. Former finished distance ahead. Speed Seven (Rozario), Opus One (Vaibhav) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 40.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Elveden (S. John), Czar (Antony) 1-19.5, (1,200-600) 39. Former finished three lengths ahead. Osiris (Naveen K), The Perfect Choice (rb), Thewhisperquietly (Rajesh K) 1-32, (1,200-600) 46. First named impressed. Fondness Of You (rb) 1-23, (1,200-600) 41. Jumped out well. Polished Girl (Suraj), Knight In Hooves (Adarsh) 1-18.5, (1,200-600) 37. They took a good jump and finished together. Noble Ruler (Nazerul), Bourbon Bay (Darshan) 1-28, (1,200-600) 44.5. They finished together. Aralina (S. John), August (Antony) 1-21.5, (1,200-600) 39.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Ashwa Yudhvir (Shinde), Eternal Princess (M. Naveen) 1-20.5, (1,200-600) 38. Former finished distance ahead. Auspicious Queen (Rajesh K), Quevega (Siddaraju) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 42. Former finished eight lengths ahead.

