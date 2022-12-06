Touch Of Grey, Ashwa Magadheera, Ashwa Yudhvir, Ravishing Form and Granpar shine

  1. EPaper
December 06, 2022 05:37 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Touch Of Grey, Ashwa Magadheera, Ashwa Yudhvir, Ravishing Form and Granpar shone when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Dec. 6).

Inner sand:

600m: Lady Godiva (rb) 40. Strode out well.

1000m: Royal Grant (rb), Sacred Creator (rb) 1-8, 600/40. Former finished four lengths ahead. Eternal Princess (Suraj) 1-7, 600/38.5. Stretched out well.

1200m: Windstorm (Shinde) 1-22, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/39. Worked well. Polished Girl (Suraj) 1-22.5, 1,000/1-5.5, 600/38. A fine display.

Outer sand:

1000m: Aerospeed (P. Mani) 1-13.5, 600/43. Moved well. Macron (rb) 1-15.5, 600/45.5. Easy. In Thy Light (Antony) 1-16.5, 600/44. In fine condition, note.

1200m: Bold Act (Suraj), Fearless Joey (Shinde) 1-31, 1,000/1-13, 600/42.5. They moved impressively. Lex Luthor (B. Paswan) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-16.5. 600/46. Easy. Granpar (P. Trevor), Julio (Shreyas) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Ashwa Magadheera (Suraj), Peyo (Shinde) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished five lengths ahead. Touch Of Grey (Suraj), Fondness Of You (Khurshad) 1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Former showed out. Super Gladiator (Chetan K) 1-30, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Shaped well. Bruce Almighty (A. Imran), Hukum (Aliyar) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/44.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Invincible (P. Trevor) 1-31, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit. Augusto (S.K. Paswan) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. In good shape. Baba Voss (Shreyas), Green Channel (rb) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Former finished ten lengths ahead. Ashwa Yudhvir (Shinde) 1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. Impressed. Super Hero (Indrajeet), Majestic Merlin (rb) 1-30, (1,200-600) 42. Former finished well ahead.

1400m: Ravishing Form (R. Pradeep) 1-37.5, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. A fine display. Bellator (Darshan) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. Moved fluently. Pharazon (rb) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/45. Moved freely. Chinky Pinky (P. Trevor) 1-47, (1,400-600) 59. Eased up.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: Del Pico (Vaibhav), Sunlit Path (rb) 1-26.5, (1,200-600) 44. They jumped out well. Imperial Blue (Rozario) 1-26, (1,200-600) 44. Took a good jump. Clifford (Zervan), True Faith (A. Imran) 1-21.5, (1,200-600) 39. Former finished four lengths ahead. Black Velvet (Likith), Croissantino (rb) 1-23, (1,200-600) 40. Former finished distance ahead. Seeking The Stars (Tousif K), Roman Spirit (Raja Rao), Smile Of Beauty (Rayan) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 41. First two named were the pick. Czar (Antony), Green Wich (S. John) 1-22, (1,200-600) 38. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Snow Piercer (P. Trevor), Sassy (Vivek) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 41.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Flamingo Road (rb), Russian Romance (Rayan), Master Of Courage (rb) 1-21, (1,200-600) 40. First named impressed. Galahad (Shreyas), Stellantig (rb) 1-22, (1,200-600) 39.5. Former showed out. Aralina (S. John), Elveden (Antony) 1-20, (1,200-600) 37.5. Former put up a fine display, note The Response (Ramesh K), Thewhisperquietly (Siddaraju), The Perfect Choice (rb) 1-20, (1,200-600) 39. The Response impressed. Super Sapphire (Khurshad), Sagittarii (Shinde) 1-25.5, (1,200-600) 42.5. Latter slowly off and finished distance behind. Crown Witness (M. Naveen), Champions Way (Manjunath) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 42.5. They jumped out smartly. Peridot (Likith), Kulsum (Rozario), Opus One (Vaibhav) 1-22, (1,200-600) 40.5. They jumped out well. Smithsonian (Nazerul), Cat Whiskers (Darshan) 1-22, (1,200-600) 38.5. They took a level jump. Auspicious Queen (rb), Quevega (Siddaraju) 1-24, (1,200-600) 43.5. They finished together. King Pompous (Prabhakaran), Golden Ring (Tauseef) 1-29.5, (1,200-600) 47. Former finished well in front. Spirit Dancer (Salman K), Quick Witted (Aliyar) 1-27.5, (1,200-600) 44. Former finished three lengths ahead. Gallic (Siddaraju), Divine Masculine (rb) 1-20, (1,200-600) 37.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead, one to note. Crystal Snow (Nazerul), Mighty Swallow (Akram) 1-27, (1,200-600) 42.5. They jumped out well. Southern Ruler (Aliyar), Bourbon Bay (Darshan) 1-25.5, (1,200-600) 43. They finished level. Silver Dew (Salman K) 1-26, (1,200-600) 44. Jumped out well. In A Breeze (B. Paswan) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 40.5. Jumped out smartly.

