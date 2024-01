Touch Of Grey, Ascoval, Knotty Legend, Fighton and Ahead Of The Curve please

January 08, 2024 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Touch Of Grey, Ascoval, Knotty Legend, Fighton and Ahead Of The Curve pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Jan. 8).

Inner sand:

600m: Domina (R. Pradeep) 39.5. Fit for the fray. Three Little Words (Salman K), Southern Power (Afsar) 40. Former finished four lengths ahead.

Outer sand:

600m: Starry Embrace (Shinde), Star Honour (Suraj) 46. Former finished six lengths ahead. Ashwa Vedha (Suraj), Queen Of Kings (Shinde) 43.5. They finished level. Ascoval (Arvind) 40.5. Catch the eye. Hyder (Saddam H), Silver Strike (P. Surya) 45.5. They moved together. Acaster (R. Pradeep) 44.5. One to note.

1000m: Fighton (Chetan K), Napoleon (Naveen K) 1-16, 600/43. Former started four lengths behind and finished level. Knotty Legend (Chetan K), Redefined (B. Harish) 1-13, 600/43. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Excellent Lass (Suraj), Ahead Of The Curve (Shinde) 1-14, 600/43. Latter started four lengths behind and finished level.

1400m: Touch Of Grey (Suraj), Peyo (Shinde) 1-40, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Former impressed while the latter joined at 600m and finished level. Champions Way (Suraj) 1-44, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/46.5. Moved freely.

1600m: Granpar (Shreyas) 2-1, (1,600-600) 1-12.5. Eased up.

Inner sand — Jan. 7:

1200m: In Thy Light (Antony) 1-20, 1,000/1-6, 600/38. A fine display.

Outer sand:

1400m: Ruling Dynasty (Antony) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/43. Strode out well.

1600m: Prana (S. John) 2-0, 1,400/1-43, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42.5. Moved impressively.

