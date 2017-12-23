Tororosso excels

BENGALURU: Tororosso, Nicaragua, Justice Angel, Gandharva, Lady Majestic and Turf Star excelled when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Dec 23)

Inner sand

1000m: Zafran (S. Shareef) 1-6.5, 600/39.5. Strode out well.

1400m: Jersey Wonder (Vivek), Florencia (rb) 1-34.5 (1,400-600) 52.5. Former showed out.

Outer sand

600m: Leon (R. Pradeep) 44. Moved well. El Matador (rb), Superb Success (rb) 45.5. They finished together. Dream Star (Md. Akram) 44. Worked well. Identti (rb), Track Striker (rb) 45.5. They moved freely. So Quick (Suraj), Star In His Eyes (rb) 45. Former finished three lengths ahead. Krieger (Ashok Kumar) 41.5. Stretched out well. Indian Brahmos (D. Patel) 45.5. Easy.

1000m: Integrated (Irvan Singh) 1-12.5, 600/42.5. Strode out well. Set To Win (R. Pradeep) 1-11.5, 600/42. One to note. Justice Angel (Md. Akram) 1-12.5, 600/40.5. A fine display. Isn’t She Lovely (Qureshi), a 2-y-o (Win Legend-Kia Ora) (N. Rajesh) 1-13.5, 600/44.5. Former moved better. Flicka (Ashok Kumar), Play Safe (rb) 1-12, 600/42. Former pleased. Into The Spotlight (N. Rajesh), Lawrence Of Arabia (Qureshi) 1-11.5, 600/42.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Admiral One (Irvan Singh) 1-11, 600/43.5. Moved nicely. Paradiso (Suraj) 1-11.5, 600/44.5. In fine shape. Zedclass (rb) 1-13, 600/44.5. Moved well. Lady Majestic (Suraj) 1-13.5, 600/41. A good display. Life Awaits (rb) 1-10, 600/41.5. Impressed. Blazing Touch (R. Anand) 1-14, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Fire Glow (Jagadeesh) 1-15, 600/46. Easy. Turf Star (rb) 1-9, 600/41.5. Moved fluently. Fantastic App (Md. Akram) 1-15.5, 600/46. Moved freely. Maybe Forever (A. Ramu), Golden Bow (Qureshi) 1-15.5, 600/44. They finished level.

1200m: Tzar (Noornabi) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. In fine trim. Blazing Faith (rb) 1-27.5, (1,200-600) 38. Eased up. Reference (Irvan Singh) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41. Pleased. Barog (R. Marshall) 1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Strode out well. Star Cracker (Jagadeesh) 1-26.5, (1,200-600) 39.5. Shaped well. Ace Badraan (Anjar) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Moved impressively. Side Winder (Md. Akram), Masada (Rayan) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Only Prince (rb) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. In fine condition. Wonderlust (Anjar), Summer Palace (Nazerul) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/45.5. They finished together. Frenemee (rb) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/45. Worked well. Star Superior (Suraj), Aerospeed (A. Velu) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42.5. Former showed out. James Bond (D. Patel) 1-30, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Strode out well. Gandharva (Nazerul) 1-22.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42.5. A pleasing display. Goodwill Warrior (rb) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. Extended.

1400m: Donna Rossa (Mrs. Silva) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. In fine shape. Auriga (rb) 1-44, (1,400-600) 56.6. Eased up in the last part. Automatic (Mrs. Silva) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Princess Rumela (Qureshi) 1-41, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45. Moved well. Alvarez (rb) 1-46, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Strode out well. Nicaragua (R. Marshall) 1-38, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43.5. Moved attractively. Deimus (R. Marshall) 1-38.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. Moved impressively. Ace Bucephalus (Mrs. Silva), Fiorenzo (Anjar) 1-45, (1,400-600) 58.5. They moved on the bit.

1600m: Tororosso (Mrs. Silva) 1-54.5, 1,400/1-39.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. A fine display.