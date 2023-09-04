Top Dancer, Last Wish, Crown Consort, Dedicate and Karanveer shine

September 04, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Top Dancer, Last Wish, Crown Consort, Dedicate and Karanveer shone when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Sept. 4).

Inner sand:

1000m: Shamrock (Suraj) 1-7.5, 600/39.5. Pleased.

1200m: Evaldo (Girish) 1-24, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/38. Moved attractively. Forseti (Girish) 1-24, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/39.5. Pleased.

Outer sand:

600m: Contribute (Hindu S) 43. Moved impressively. Irish Coffee (Arvind K) 43.5. Moved well. Burmese (Suraj) 43. In fine nick.

1000m: The Intruder (rb) 1-14, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit.

1200m: Last Wish (Indrajeet) 1-24, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43.5. Maintains form. Serai (Darshan), Musterion (rb) 1-31, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Former started four lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead. Win My Luv (Indrajeet) 1-28, (1,200-600) 40.5. Eased up. Crown Consort (Salman K) 1-30, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/42. Moved fluently. Peyo (Shinde), Forever Together (Prabhakaran) 1-31, 1,000/1-14, 600/43. Former moved better.

1400m: Dedicate (Hindu S) 1-45, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Impressed. Karanveer (B. Dharshan) 1-42, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. In fine shape. Monteverdi (Hindu S) 1-46, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Divine Ray (Ramesh K), The Advisor (M. Naveen) 1-46, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/43. A notable pair. Top Dancer (Indrajeet) 1-40, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. A fine display.

1600m: Saigon (Darshan) 2-0.5, 1,400/1-44, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45.5. Moved freely.

Inner sand — Sept 3:

600m: The Whisperquietly (Ramesh K), The Grey Geranium (M. Naveen) 39.5. An impressive air.

Outer sand:

600m: Ravishing Form (R. Pradeep) 43.5. Strode out well.

1000m: Dragon’s Gold (R. Pradeep) 1-15.5, 600/43. In fine trim.