Tootsie Roll triumphs

Tootsie Roll (I. Chisty up) won the Lingapur Cup (Div 1), the main event of the races held here on Monday (Feb. 10). The winner is owned by Mrs. Rajini Meka & Miss Meka Ahalya and trained by L.D'Silva. Trainer R.H. Sequeira saddled three winners on the day.

1. ROCK OF GIBRALTAR PLATE (2,000m), 4-y-o & over, rated upto 25 (Cat. III): HONORABLE GUEST (Mukesh Kumar) 1, Recumbentibus (Irvan Singh) 2, Wings Of Eagles (Ajeeth Kumar) 3 and Brave Syera (Afroz Khan) 4. Nk, nk and 1. 2m, 10.99s. ₹ 43 (w), 14, 7 and 5 (p), SHP: 16, FP: 175, Q: 61, Tla: 418. Favourite: Wings Of Eagles. Owner: Mr. Bolla Murali Krishna. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

2. NORTHERN DANCER PLATE (Div. II), (1,400m), 4-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): PROMISEOFHAPPINESS (A.A. Vikrant) 1, Nova Scotia (Suraj Narredu) 2, Rhine (Irvan Singh) 3 and Tiger Of The Sea (Ajeeth Kumar) 4. Hd, nk and nose. 1m, 26.51s. ₹ 87 (w), 17, 6 and 10 (p), SHP: 18, FP; 273, Q: 61, Tla: 692. Favourite: Nova Scotia. Owner: Mr. N.V. Rohin Kumar. Trainer: D. Netto.

3. MEMBERS CUP (Div. II), (1,200m), 4-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): CITY OF BLOSSOM (Mukesh Kumar) 1, Kamyar (Gaddam) 2, Dancing Doll (Rafique Sk.) 3 and La Mer (Md. Ismail) 4. 3/4, hd and 1/2. 1m 12.60s. ₹ 16 (w), 6, 45 and 22 (p), SHP: 144, FP: 1,846, Q: 1,374, Tla: 54,218. Favourite: City Of Blossom. Owners: M/s. K. Thribhuvan Reddy & K. Vivek Reddy. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

4. R.M. REDDY MEMORIAL PLATE (1,600m), 4-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): THE GREAT GATSBY (Santosh Raj) 1, Reno Star (Koushik) 2, Miss Marvellous (Jitendra Singh) 3 and Artistryy (R. Vaibhav) 4. 2-1/2, nk and shd. 1m, 38.31s. ₹ 14 (w), 8, 10 and 20 (p), SHP: 23, FP: 81, Q: 74, Tla: 1,280. Favourite: The Great Gatsby. Owners: M/s. Vijay Racing & Farms Pvt.Ltd.rep. by M/s. Vijay Kumar Gupta & Susheel Kumar Gupta. Trainer: Laxman Singh.

5. LINGAPUR CUP (Div. I), (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated 60 to 85 (Cat. II): TOOTSIE ROLL (I. Chisty) 1, Happy Together (Jitendra Singh) 2, Trump Girl (Koushik) 3 and N R I Symbol (Afroz Khan) 4. 1-1/2, 1/2 and 1/2. 1m, 11.84s. ₹ 94 (w), 15, 17 and 5 (p), SHP: 37, FP: 1,042, Q: 375, Tla: 1,951. Favourite: Trump Girl. Owners: Mrs. Rajini Meka & Miss Meka Ahalya. Trainer: L.D'Silva.

6. MEMBERS CUP (Div. I), (1,200m), 4-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): STRATEGIST (Suraj Narredu) 1, Sovet Pride (I. Chisty) 2, Shandaar (Irvan Singh) 3 and Yours Forever (Surya Prakash) 4. Nk, 3-3/4 and 3/4. 1m, 11.84s. ₹ 27 (w), 8, 8 and 33 (p), SHP: 18, FP: 95, Q: 39, Tla: 1,138. Favourite: Best In Show. Owner: Col. S.B. Nair. Trainer: S. Sreekant.

7. LINGAPUR CUP (Div. II), (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated 60 to 85 (Cat. II): N R I POWER (Suraj Narredu) 1, Starlight (Mukesh Kumar) 2, Warrior Supreme (Kiran Naidu) 3 and Ashka Ashka Ashka (Abhay Singh) 4. Hd, 1/2 and 1/2. 1m, 12.38s. ₹ 9 (w), 7, 21 and 11 (p), SHP: 68, FP: 201, Q: 182, Tla: 744. Favourite: N R I Power. Owner: Mr. Ravinder Reddy Male. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

8. NORTHERN DANCER PLATE (Div. I), (1,400m), 4-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): SURSEINE (Ashhad Asbar) 1, Alliston (Jitendra Singh) 2, Platinum Claasz (Afroz Khan) 3 and Sun Dancer (I. Chisty) 4. Not run: Tapatio. Shd, shd and 2. 1m, 27.32s. ₹ 105 (w), 34, 14 and 12 (p), SHP: 45, FP: 1,760, Q: 663, Tla: 12,960. Favourite: Angel Tesoro. Owner: Mr. Rakesh Reddy Kondakalla. Trainer: Robin Reddy.

Jkt: ₹ 1,28,797 (six tkts), Runner up: 745 (444 tkts), Mini Jkt (i): 21,201 (two tkts), (ii): 29,744 (three tkts), Tr (i): 2,674 (13 tkts), (ii): 948 (53 tkts), (iii): 1,251 (101 tkts).