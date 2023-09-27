HamberMenu
Timeless Romance, Supreme Grandeur, Andorra and Jahzara please

September 27, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Timeless Romance, Supreme Grandeur, Andorra and Jahzara pleased when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Sept. 27).

Outer sand:

600m: Fun Storm (rb) 44.5. Gold Fame (P. Vikram) 43.5.

800m: First Empress (Farid Ansari) 58, 600/44. Handy. Cape Wickham (P. Vikram), Epoch (rb) 56.5, 600/43. They are in good shape. Silver Canyon (Yash Narredu), Alexander (M. Bhaskar) 55, 600/41.5. Former finished four lengths in front. Turf Melody (S. Imran) 59.5, 600/44.5. Moved freely.

1000m: Rubirosa (rb), Andorra (P. Vikram) 1-7, 800/54.5, 600/42. Latter showed out.

1200m: Seminole Wind (P. Vikram) 1-22.5, 1,000/1-7.5, 800/55.5, 600/43.5. Strode out well. Jahzara (P. Vikram), Sensations (rb) 1-22, 1,000/1-7.5, 800/55.5, 600/43.5. They impressed.

Inner sand:

600m: Ashwa Dev (rb) 40. Shaped well. Anchorage (rb) 46. Regent Prince (rb) 42. Handy. Dazzling Princess (rb), Royal Falcon (rb) 41. They finished level. The Sting (rb) 41.5. Extended.

800m: Yellow Sapphire (Farhan Alam), Western Girl (rb) 54.5, 600/41. They finished together. Little Wonder (rb), Rhiannon (rb) 56.5, 600/42.5. They were urged, former finished two lengths in front. Divine Splendour (Farid Ansari) 1-3, 600/48. Regal Kid (rb), Radiant Star (rb) 1-2.5, 600/47.

1000m: Gods Plan (rb) 1-15, 800/1-1, 600/46.5. Easy. Empress Eternal (Farid Ansari) 1-11, 800/55.5, 600/40.5. In good condition. Knotty Wonder (rb) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/45. Moved freely. Vision Quest (C. Brisson) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. In fine trim. Velu Nachiyar (rb) 1-11, 800/57.5, 600/44.5. Eased up. Brotherhood (rb) 1-9.5, 800/54.5, 600/41. In fine condition. Wind Symbol (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/46. Easy. Montelena (rb), Renegade (rb) 1-6, 800/53, 600/40.5. Former, who was three lengths behind at the start, moved well and finished three lengths ahead. Excellent Star (rb), Abilitare (rb) 1-8, 800/54.5, 600/40.5. Former moved better and finished three lengths in front. Sian (Ram Nandan) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46. Memory Lane (rb), Zen Zero (rb) 1-13, 800/58, 600/44. They were easy and level. Samurai Blue (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/47. Moved freely. Aurora Borealis (Farhan Alam), Royal Nobility (Farid Ansari) 1-5.5, 800/51, 600/39. They pleased. Daiyamondo (rb), Bomber Jet (rb) 1-12.5, 800/57, 600/42. Latter started four lengths behind and finished half a length in front.

1200m: Royal Supremacy (Farid Ansari) 1-27, 1,000/1-9.5, 800/55, 600/40.5. Moved well. Element (C. Brisson), Swarga (rb) 1-27, 1,000/1-9.5, 800/54.5, 600/40.5. Former moved better and finished a length in front. Wonderful Era (rb) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-10, 800/55, 600/40.5. Moved on the bit. Timeless Romance (Farid Ansari) 1-14, 1,000/1-3, 800/51, 600/40. In great heart. Supreme Grandeur (Farid Ansari), Helen Of Troy (rb) 1-25, 1,000/1-5.5, 800/50.5, 600/37. Former, who started two lengths behind responded well to the urgings and out paced her companion.

