Timeless Romance, Nightjar, Illustrious Ruler and Hallucinate impress

CHENNAI:

09 January 2022 19:31 IST

Timeless Romance, Nightjar, Illustrious Ruler and Hallucinate impressed when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Jan. 9).

Outer sand: 600m: Herring (rb) 44. Easy. Lakshanam (rb) 47.5. Easy. Chief Commander (rb) 46. Moved freely.

800m: Euphoric (N. Jodha), Penance (Santosh G) 58.5, 600/43.5. They are in fine shape.

Inner sand: 600m: Beauty Of The Turf (Rajendra Singh) 40. Fit. Fun Storm (Farid Ansari) 39.5. In fine condition. Supreme Excelsior (Shyam Kumar) 41.5. Sasakwa (Farid Ansari) 39. Handy. Grey Twilight (rb) 41. Gold Breeze (rb) 43.5. Wonderful Era (Rajendra Singh) 40.5. Royal Eminence (Farid Ansari) 39. In good shape.

800m: Royal Symbol (rb), Simply Great (C. Umesh) 58.5, 600/40.5. A fit pair. Star Glitter (rb) 56.5, 600/43.5. Mister Moonlight (P. Vikram) 1-0, 600/44. Plenty in hand. Timeless Romance (Farid Ansari), Amber Lightning (Shyam Kumar) 50.5, 600/36.5. Former showed out. Historian (rb), Spicy Star (rb) 59, 600/45. Former finished two lengths in front. Laudree (Santosh G), Magic Moment (M.S. Deora) 55.5, 600/40.5. A fit pair.

1000m: Illustrious Ruler (Farid Ansari) 1-5, 800/52, 600/38. Pleased. Dark Son (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/48. Easy. Moonlight Sonata (C. Umesh) 1-13, 800/58.5, 600/45. Easy. Hallucinate (Farid Ansari) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Impressed. Soul Mate (Shahar Babu), Star Symbol (rb) 1-5.5, 800/52.5, 600/41. They moved impressively. Bluet (rb), North Bound (rb) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/46. They were easy. Rippling Waters (Shyam Kumar), Nightjar (Farid Ansari) 1-7, 800/50.5, 600/37.5. Latter put up a pleasing display. Rezzaccio (S. Kabdhar) 1-10, 800/54, 600/39. Strodeout well. Turf Beauty (rb) 1-10, 800/53.5, 600/38.5. In fine trim. Own Fantasy (rb) 1-13.5, 800/1-0, 600/47. Easy. Dangerous (Santosh G), Golden Kingdom (N. Jodha) 1-12.5, 800/57, 600/42.5. They moved together. Attica (rb) 1-13.5, 800/59, 600/44.5. 1200m: Still I Rise (rb), Star Elegant (rb) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 800/58, 600/43. They worked well. Windsor Walk (Shahar Babu), Gatlin (rb) 1-22, 1,000/1-8, 800/56, 600/43. They moved well, former finished a length in front. Durango (rb) 1-26, 1,000/1-12.5, 800/59, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Cavallo Veloce (Shahar Babu) 1-25, 1,000/1-10, 800/57, 600/43. Unextended. DYF (N. Jodha), Military Regiment (rb) 1-34, 1,000/1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47. They moved freely. Papparazi (rb), Avancia (rb) 1-25, 1,000/1-11.5, 800/58, 600/44. Former finished a length in front.