Timeless Romance and Regent Prince shine

September 11, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Racing Correspondent

Timeless Romance and Regent Prince impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Sept. 11).

Outer sand:

600m: Fun Storm (rb) 45.5. Easy.

800m: First Empress (Farid Ansari) 1-1, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit. Star Of Liberty (Farid Ansari) 1-2, 600/46.5. Easy.

Inner sand:

600m: Grandiose (rb) 44.5. Moved freely.

800m: Proposed (rb) 54, 600/40. In fine trim. Bertha (M. Bhaskar) 55.5, 600/39.5. Moved well. Great Spirit (M. Bhaskar) 55, 600/40. Worked well. Empress Charmavat (rb) 58.5, 600/47. Eased up. Regent Prince (Farid Ansari) 53.5, 600/39.5. Strode out well. Ashwa Dev (rb) 54, 600/39.5. In fine condition. Mystic Zlatan (rb) 56, 600/40.5. In fine shape.

1000m: Timeless Romance (Farid Ansari) 1-1.5, 800/50.5, 600/39. In great heart. Despacito (rb) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/46. Easy. Reign Of Terror (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/47. Moved freely. Eternal Pearl (S. Imran) 1-12, 800/57.5, 600/42.5. Handy. Marquita (M. Bhaskar) 1-18.5, 800/1-3.5, 600/48. Yellow Sapphire (rb), Touch Of Fury (rb) 1-13.5, 800/59, 600/44. They finished together.

1200m: Dark Son (rb) 1-28.5, (1200-600) 40.5. Eased up. Regal Kid (rb), Western Girl (rb) 1-25, 1,000/1-10, 800/58, 600/45. They were eased up in the last part.

