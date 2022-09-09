Timeless Romance and Golden Streak impress

September 09, 2022 18:21 IST

Timeless Romance and Golden Streak impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Sept. 9).

Outer sand: 600m: Star Templar (Farid Ansari) 40.5. Moved well. Star Of Royalty (rb) 42. Urged. Sovereign Power (rb) 41. Shaped well. Tudor Crown (Farid Ansari) 43. Easy. A 3-y-o (Net Whizz - Faustina) (Farid Ansari) 42.5.

Inner sand: 600m: Bohemian Grandeur (rb) 37. In fine condition. Star Of Texas (rb) 42. Pushed. Sweet Fragrance (S.A. Amit) 43. Handy.

800m: Strong Breeze (Koshi Kumar) 57, 600/40.5. In fine shape. Dominant (rb) 1-2, 600/47. Easy. Bohemian Star (Farid Ansari) 56, 600/39.5. Moved well. Princess Saaraa (rb) 1-3, 600/47.5. Easy. Historian (S. Kamble) 1-2, 600/46.5. Easy.

1000m: Timeless Romance (Farid Ansari) 1-1, 800/50, 600/38.5. Moved fluently. Alpha (A.M. Alam) 1-12, 800/59, 600/44.5. Unextended. Carreno (S. Kamble), Abilitare (M.S. Deora) 1-17.5, 800/1-2, 600/46. They moved freely. Trending Princess (Koshi Kumar), Radiant Joy (rb), Lady Blazer (rb) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/45.5. They finished level. Royal Icon (rb), Jungledreams (rb) 1-13, 800/58, 600/43.5. Former is a 2-y-o, latter is a 3-y-o they finished together. Soft Whisper (rb), (Gasto - Eternal Desire) (Koshi Kumar) 1-7.5, 800/54.5, 600/41.5. They impressed and both are two-years-old. Choir (Ramandeep) 1-13, 800/58.5, 600/44.5. Handy. King Roger (rb) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/48.

1200m: Golden Streak (rb) 1-22.5, 1,000/1-8, 800/54, 600/42.5. Moved impressively. Lady Mini (M. Bhaskar) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 800/58, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit. La Jefa (rb) 1-29.5. (1,200-600) 41.5. Eased up.