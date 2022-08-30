Time, Kaitlan, DYF and Champers On Ice catch the eye

Kaitlan, DYF and Champers On Ice caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Aug. 30) morning.

Inner sand

600m: Enid Blyton (Bhawani) 40. Easy. Toussaint (rb) 40. Easy.800m: Zarak (Merchant) 54, 600/41. Moved freely. Time (Nazil), Rue St Honore’ (Zervan) 50, 600/37. Former strode out well and finished three lengths ahead. In Contention (Ajinkya), Kamilah (V. Jodha) 53, 600/40. Pair moved level freely. Commandment (A. Gaikwad), Ristretto (P. Shinde) 54, 600/39. Both moved together freely. Kaitlan (V. Jodha), Menilly (Ajinkya) 50, 600/38. Former was superior. Multiencrypted (Parmar) 49, 600/37. Pushed in the last part. Juiced (Parmar) 50, 600/37. Urged. Superlative (Ajinkya), Narakamicie (V. Jodha) 52, 600/39. They moved level freely. Tail Event (Prasad) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Buckley (V. Jodha), Farell (Ajinkya) 50, 600/37. Both moved impressively and finished level. Golden Kingdom (C.S. Jodha), Touch Of Fury (Nirmal) 51, 600/38. Former finished four lengths ahead. Zukor (Merchant) 50, 600/37. Responded well. Maniac (Dhebe), Fortunate Son (Parmar) and Iamstorm (rb) 53, 600/40. First and second names finished four lengths ahead.

1000m: Queen O’ War (Parmar) 1-10, 800/54, 600/40. Moved fluently. DYF (Santosh), Vincent Van Gogh (Nirmal) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Former who maintains form easily finished three lengths ahead.

1200m: Brave Beauty (Nazil) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Pressed. Chat (Nazil) 1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/55, 600/42. Pushed. Stunning Visual (Nazil) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Champers On Ice (Vinod), Habibi (Mosin) and Good To Go (Rupesh) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. First named moved well and finished a distance ahead. Flying Visit (Mansoor) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Worked well. Pyrrhus (Raghuveer), Lyoz Channette (Ajinkya) and Sky Commander (V. Bunde) 1-7, 800/51, 600/39. First and second names were level while the last named who was slowly off finished far behind.

Noted on Aug. 29 — Inner sand:

800m: The Awakening (Yash) 50, 600/37. Moved attractively. World Is One (T.S. Jodha), Divine Glory (rb) 51, 600/39. They moved level freely. Flaming Fire (Yash) 49, 600/37. Impressed. A Good Chance (Zameer) 52, 600/39. Worked well. Ginsburg (C.S. Jodha) 50, 600/38. Moved well.

1000m: Count Of Savoy (Yash) 1-5, 800/50, 600/37. Responded well. Zip Along (S. Chinoy) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Urged. Wall Street (Yash), Hooves Of Thunder (Peter) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Former was superior. Mont Blanc (J. Chinoy) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Good work. My Treasure (S.J. Sunil), Adamas (Yash) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Former pleased. Leopard Rock (Yash) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Moved fluently.

1200m: Wellington (C.S. Jodha) 1-28, 800/57, 600/43. Easy.

1400m: Beyond Measure (Yash) 1-37, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/41. Moved well.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Agostini Carracci (Nazil), Metzinger (S. Amit) 1-3, 800/49, 600/37. Former was pushed and finished three lengths ahead. Latter was not urged. Smithsonian (V. Bunde), Royal Blue (Jaykumar) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Former jumped out well and easily finished a distance ahead. Perfect Win (rb), Esfir (Gore) 1-7, 800/51, 600/37. They moved level freely. Attenborough (Nirmal), Winning Legacy (C.S. Jodha) 1-10, 800/54, 600/41. Pair moved level freely. She Is On Fire (V. Bunde) 1-12, 800/55, 600/40. Moved freely. Fancy Nancy (Raghuveer), Pisa (Mansoor) and Count The Wins (Saba) 1-6, 800/50, 600/39. First named finished three lengths ahead.

Noted on Aug. 28 — Inner sand:

600m: Perfect Win (rb) 42. Easy. Esfir (Ayyar) 40. Easy. Sentinel (V. Bunde), Justin (Jaykumar) 40. Former ended three lengths in front.

800m: Pepper (Ayyar) 51, 600/37. Moved well. Silent Knight (I. Pardeshi) 56, 600/42. Easy. Fast Rain (Parmar) 56, 600/42. Easy. Keifer (Ajinkya), Away She Goes (Raghuveer) 54, 600/40. Former finished well clear. Cupido (Merchant) 49, 600/37. Pushed. Django (Zervan) 52, 600/38. Responded well. Monarchy (Nazil) 54, 600/41. Moved freely. Jazzy Socks (Merchant) 51, 600/38. Pressed.

1000m: Treasure Gold (A. Gaikwad), Liam (Mosin) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely. Karyna (Bhawani), Hela (Rupesh) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Former started three lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead. Ragnar (Jaykumar), Crowning Jewel (V. Bunde) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. They were pushed and former finished four lengths ahead. Queen Regnant (Bhawani), Lord Vader (C.S. Jodha) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. They were urged and ended level. Sim Sim (P. Naidu) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Worked well. Ahead Of My Time (Rupesh), Love Warrior (Mosin) 1-4, 800/51, 600/38. Former easily finished a distance ahead. Aries (Bhawani), Eyes On The Prize (Jaykumar) 1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Former moved well and finished two lengths ahead. So So Special (Vinod), Champagne Smile (V. Bunde) 1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Former finished four lengths ahead.

1200m: A Star Is Born (Yash) Jerusalem (Peter) 1-19, 1000/1-4, 800/51, 600/38. Former strode out well and finished four lengths ahead. Kamaria (Bhawani), Ladida (Rupesh) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/39. Both were pushed and finished level. Rubik Star (Jaykumar) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Moved well.

1400m: Successor (Vinod), Cold Pursuit (S.G. Prasad) 1-35, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former moved well and finished a distance ahead.

Mock race on Aug. 27 (race track): 1200m: Jet Typhoon (Late Well Speaking) (Merchant), Remus (C.S. Jodha), Hawk Of The Wind (Peter), Bold Advance (M. Alam) and Scotland (Saba) 1-10, 600/36. Won by: 1, 3, 6. Jet Typhoon, who jumped out well and was running fourth till the bend, later he came very well on the outside to win the race.