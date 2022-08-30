Time, Kaitlan, DYF and Champers On Ice catch the eye

August 30, 2022 19:03 IST

Kaitlan, DYF and Champers On Ice caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Aug. 30) morning.

Inner sand

600m: Enid Blyton (Bhawani) 40. Easy. Toussaint (rb) 40. Easy.800m: Zarak (Merchant) 54, 600/41. Moved freely. Time (Nazil), Rue St Honore’ (Zervan) 50, 600/37. Former strode out well and finished three lengths ahead. In Contention (Ajinkya), Kamilah (V. Jodha) 53, 600/40. Pair moved level freely. Commandment (A. Gaikwad), Ristretto (P. Shinde) 54, 600/39. Both moved together freely. Kaitlan (V. Jodha), Menilly (Ajinkya) 50, 600/38. Former was superior. Multiencrypted (Parmar) 49, 600/37. Pushed in the last part. Juiced (Parmar) 50, 600/37. Urged. Superlative (Ajinkya), Narakamicie (V. Jodha) 52, 600/39. They moved level freely. Tail Event (Prasad) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Buckley (V. Jodha), Farell (Ajinkya) 50, 600/37. Both moved impressively and finished level. Golden Kingdom (C.S. Jodha), Touch Of Fury (Nirmal) 51, 600/38. Former finished four lengths ahead. Zukor (Merchant) 50, 600/37. Responded well. Maniac (Dhebe), Fortunate Son (Parmar) and Iamstorm (rb) 53, 600/40. First and second names finished four lengths ahead.

1000m: Queen O’ War (Parmar) 1-10, 800/54, 600/40. Moved fluently. DYF (Santosh), Vincent Van Gogh (Nirmal) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Former who maintains form easily finished three lengths ahead.

1200m: Brave Beauty (Nazil) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Pressed. Chat (Nazil) 1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/55, 600/42. Pushed. Stunning Visual (Nazil) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Champers On Ice (Vinod), Habibi (Mosin) and Good To Go (Rupesh) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. First named moved well and finished a distance ahead. Flying Visit (Mansoor) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Worked well. Pyrrhus (Raghuveer), Lyoz Channette (Ajinkya) and Sky Commander (V. Bunde) 1-7, 800/51, 600/39. First and second names were level while the last named who was slowly off finished far behind.

Noted on Aug. 29 — Inner sand:

800m: The Awakening (Yash) 50, 600/37. Moved attractively. World Is One (T.S. Jodha), Divine Glory (rb) 51, 600/39. They moved level freely. Flaming Fire (Yash) 49, 600/37. Impressed. A Good Chance (Zameer) 52, 600/39. Worked well. Ginsburg (C.S. Jodha) 50, 600/38. Moved well.

1000m: Count Of Savoy (Yash) 1-5, 800/50, 600/37. Responded well. Zip Along (S. Chinoy) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Urged. Wall Street (Yash), Hooves Of Thunder (Peter) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Former was superior. Mont Blanc (J. Chinoy) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Good work. My Treasure (S.J. Sunil), Adamas (Yash) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Former pleased. Leopard Rock (Yash) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Moved fluently.

1200m: Wellington (C.S. Jodha) 1-28, 800/57, 600/43. Easy.

1400m: Beyond Measure (Yash) 1-37, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/41. Moved well.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Agostini Carracci (Nazil), Metzinger (S. Amit) 1-3, 800/49, 600/37. Former was pushed and finished three lengths ahead. Latter was not urged. Smithsonian (V. Bunde), Royal Blue (Jaykumar) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Former jumped out well and easily finished a distance ahead. Perfect Win (rb), Esfir (Gore) 1-7, 800/51, 600/37. They moved level freely. Attenborough (Nirmal), Winning Legacy (C.S. Jodha) 1-10, 800/54, 600/41. Pair moved level freely. She Is On Fire (V. Bunde) 1-12, 800/55, 600/40. Moved freely. Fancy Nancy (Raghuveer), Pisa (Mansoor) and Count The Wins (Saba) 1-6, 800/50, 600/39. First named finished three lengths ahead.

Noted on Aug. 28 — Inner sand:

600m: Perfect Win (rb) 42. Easy. Esfir (Ayyar) 40. Easy. Sentinel (V. Bunde), Justin (Jaykumar) 40. Former ended three lengths in front.

800m: Pepper (Ayyar) 51, 600/37. Moved well. Silent Knight (I. Pardeshi) 56, 600/42. Easy. Fast Rain (Parmar) 56, 600/42. Easy. Keifer (Ajinkya), Away She Goes (Raghuveer) 54, 600/40. Former finished well clear. Cupido (Merchant) 49, 600/37. Pushed. Django (Zervan) 52, 600/38. Responded well. Monarchy (Nazil) 54, 600/41. Moved freely. Jazzy Socks (Merchant) 51, 600/38. Pressed.

1000m: Treasure Gold (A. Gaikwad), Liam (Mosin) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely. Karyna (Bhawani), Hela (Rupesh) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Former started three lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead. Ragnar (Jaykumar), Crowning Jewel (V. Bunde) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. They were pushed and former finished four lengths ahead. Queen Regnant (Bhawani), Lord Vader (C.S. Jodha) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. They were urged and ended level. Sim Sim (P. Naidu) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Worked well. Ahead Of My Time (Rupesh), Love Warrior (Mosin) 1-4, 800/51, 600/38. Former easily finished a distance ahead. Aries (Bhawani), Eyes On The Prize (Jaykumar) 1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Former moved well and finished two lengths ahead. So So Special (Vinod), Champagne Smile (V. Bunde) 1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Former finished four lengths ahead.

1200m: A Star Is Born (Yash) Jerusalem (Peter) 1-19, 1000/1-4, 800/51, 600/38. Former strode out well and finished four lengths ahead. Kamaria (Bhawani), Ladida (Rupesh) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/39. Both were pushed and finished level. Rubik Star (Jaykumar) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Moved well.

1400m: Successor (Vinod), Cold Pursuit (S.G. Prasad) 1-35, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former moved well and finished a distance ahead.

Mock race on Aug. 27 (race track): 1200m: Jet Typhoon (Late Well Speaking) (Merchant), Remus (C.S. Jodha), Hawk Of The Wind (Peter), Bold Advance (M. Alam) and Scotland (Saba) 1-10, 600/36. Won by: 1, 3, 6. Jet Typhoon, who jumped out well and was running fourth till the bend, later he came very well on the outside to win the race.