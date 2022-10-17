Races

Time, Hilad and Sinner show out

Time, Hilad and Sinner showed out when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Oct. 17) morning.

Inner sand:

800m: 2/y/os Kingda Ka/Oyster Reef (Nazil), Cougar Mountain/Smoke Ring (rb) 57, 600/43. Pair level. Il Divino (Shahrukh), Redifined (rb) 57, 600/42. They were easy. Warrior Prince (S.J. Sunil) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Power Of Blessings (Dashrath), Tabriz (rb) 51, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely. Dowsabel (Merchant) 51, 600/37. Moved well.

1000m: Time (Neeraj), Augustus Caesar (Nazil) 1-5, 800/50, 600/37. Former who made up three lengths easily finished one length ahead. Power Of Thor (Mustakim) 1-3, 800/49, 600/37. Urged in the last part. Victoria Peak (P. Vinod), The President (V. Bunde) 1-4, 800/49, 600/37. They were urged and finished level. Scottish Scholar (Merchant) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Pushed.

1200m: Idealista (Nazil), Gaugain (rb) 1-23, 1000/1-7, 600/39. Former was two lengths superior. So So Special (P. Vinod) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Pressed. Hilad (H. Gore), Nelson River (Ajinkya) 1-21, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Former was well in hand and ended a length in front. Latter was pushed.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: 2/y/o Rising Power (J. Chinoy) 1-9, 600/41. Jumped out well. Almas (Ajinkya), Harriet (V. Jodha) 1-10, 800/54, 600/41. 2/y/os Roderic O’ Connor/Star Of Venus (P. Vinod), Irish Gold (Mosin) 1-5, 800/51, 600/40. Both moved neck and neck freely. 2/y/os Leitir Mor/Queen’s Guest (V. Bunde), Mi Arion (Rupesh) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Pair moved level freely. Polyneices (rb), Quasar/Rosie Sunshine (rb) 1-12, 600/42. Pair level. Sinner (Saba), Flying Visit (V. Bunde) 1-4, 800/49, 600/37. Former strode out well and finished six lengths ahead.


