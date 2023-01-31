ADVERTISEMENT

Time And Tide, Timeless Romance, Wonderful Era and Bella Amor impress

January 31, 2023 05:35 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Time And Tide, Timeless Romance, Wonderful Era and Bella Amor impressed when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning.

Outer sand: 600m: Kallipos (Koshi Kumar), Autumn Light (Md. Feroz) 48.

800m: Lord Of The Turf (Shyam Kumar)) 59, 600/45. Easy. Time And Tide (S. Kamble) 55, 600/42. In great heart.

1000m: Attenborough (P.S. Kaviraj), Mastery (S. Kamble) 1-16, 800/59.5, 600/45. They moved on the bit. The Intimidator (Farhan Alam) 1-11, 800/56.5, 600/43.5. Strode out well. Ankara (rb) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Inner sand: 600m: Kings Show (rb) (1200-600) 42.5. Eased up. Multiwave (Farhan Alam) 47. Easy. A 3-y-o (Akeed Champion - Paramour) (rb), Clockwise (C. Brisson) 39.5. A fit pair. Mon General (K.V. Baskar) 42. Speedy.

800m: Hallucinate (Shyam Kumar) 58, 600/42.5. Handy. Beauty Of The Turf (Rajendra Singh) 55.5, 600/41. Stretched out well. Happiness (Md. Feroz), Memory Lane (A.M. Alam) 58.5, 600/43.5. They finished together. Royal Eminence (Farid Ansari) 1-1, 600/45. Easy. Timeless Romance (Farid Ansari) 51.5, 600/39. A pleasing display. Bella Amor (Rajendra Singh) 54, 600/40. Moved well. Romantic Bay (rb) 1-3, 600/48. Majestic Charmer (Farid Ansari), Sea Waters (Shyam Kumar) 1-0, 600/43. They finished level.

1000m: Yellow Sapphire (rb), Western Girl (Koshi Kumar) 1-16, 800/57.5, 600/42.5. Latter was handy, former extended and finished level. Kaamla (rb) 1-14.5, 800/59.5, 600/45.5. Niggled. Turf Beauty (Farid Ansari) 1-11.5, 800/55, 600/40. Impressed. Torbert (rb) 1-12, 800/57.5, 600/43.5. In good shape. Wonderful Era (Rajendra Singh) 1-9, 800/52.5, 600/38.5. Moved attractively. Royal Supremacy (Farid Ansari), Hellen Of Troy (Shyam Kumar) 1-11.5, 800/56, 600/42. Latter moved better and finished two lengths ahead.

1200m: Yesterday (C. Brisson) 1-32.5, 1000/1-16, 800/1-2, 600/47.5. Moved freely. Current View (Inayat) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 800/1-0, 600/44.5. Well in hand. Thrill Of Power (Md. Feroz) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-10, 800/56, 600/42. Worked well. Gajabo Grande (rb) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11, 800/57, 600/42. Moved well. Black Label (rb), Glorious Legend (rb) 1-27.5, (1200-600) 39.5. They were eased up.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US