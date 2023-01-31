HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Time And Tide, Timeless Romance, Wonderful Era and Bella Amor impress

January 31, 2023 05:35 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Time And Tide, Timeless Romance, Wonderful Era and Bella Amor impressed when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning.

Outer sand: 600m: Kallipos (Koshi Kumar), Autumn Light (Md. Feroz) 48.

800m: Lord Of The Turf (Shyam Kumar)) 59, 600/45. Easy. Time And Tide (S. Kamble) 55, 600/42. In great heart.

1000m: Attenborough (P.S. Kaviraj), Mastery (S. Kamble) 1-16, 800/59.5, 600/45. They moved on the bit. The Intimidator (Farhan Alam) 1-11, 800/56.5, 600/43.5. Strode out well. Ankara (rb) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48.

Inner sand: 600m: Kings Show (rb) (1200-600) 42.5. Eased up. Multiwave (Farhan Alam) 47. Easy. A 3-y-o (Akeed Champion - Paramour) (rb), Clockwise (C. Brisson) 39.5. A fit pair. Mon General (K.V. Baskar) 42. Speedy.

800m: Hallucinate (Shyam Kumar) 58, 600/42.5. Handy. Beauty Of The Turf (Rajendra Singh) 55.5, 600/41. Stretched out well. Happiness (Md. Feroz), Memory Lane (A.M. Alam) 58.5, 600/43.5. They finished together. Royal Eminence (Farid Ansari) 1-1, 600/45. Easy. Timeless Romance (Farid Ansari) 51.5, 600/39. A pleasing display. Bella Amor (Rajendra Singh) 54, 600/40. Moved well. Romantic Bay (rb) 1-3, 600/48. Majestic Charmer (Farid Ansari), Sea Waters (Shyam Kumar) 1-0, 600/43. They finished level.

1000m: Yellow Sapphire (rb), Western Girl (Koshi Kumar) 1-16, 800/57.5, 600/42.5. Latter was handy, former extended and finished level. Kaamla (rb) 1-14.5, 800/59.5, 600/45.5. Niggled. Turf Beauty (Farid Ansari) 1-11.5, 800/55, 600/40. Impressed. Torbert (rb) 1-12, 800/57.5, 600/43.5. In good shape. Wonderful Era (Rajendra Singh) 1-9, 800/52.5, 600/38.5. Moved attractively. Royal Supremacy (Farid Ansari), Hellen Of Troy (Shyam Kumar) 1-11.5, 800/56, 600/42. Latter moved better and finished two lengths ahead.

1200m: Yesterday (C. Brisson) 1-32.5, 1000/1-16, 800/1-2, 600/47.5. Moved freely. Current View (Inayat) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 800/1-0, 600/44.5. Well in hand. Thrill Of Power (Md. Feroz) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-10, 800/56, 600/42. Worked well. Gajabo Grande (rb) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11, 800/57, 600/42. Moved well. Black Label (rb), Glorious Legend (rb) 1-27.5, (1200-600) 39.5. They were eased up.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.