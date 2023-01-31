Time And Tide, Timeless Romance, Wonderful Era and Bella Amor impress

January 31, 2023 05:35 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Time And Tide, Timeless Romance, Wonderful Era and Bella Amor impressed when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning.

Outer sand: 600m: Kallipos (Koshi Kumar), Autumn Light (Md. Feroz) 48.

800m: Lord Of The Turf (Shyam Kumar)) 59, 600/45. Easy. Time And Tide (S. Kamble) 55, 600/42. In great heart.

1000m: Attenborough (P.S. Kaviraj), Mastery (S. Kamble) 1-16, 800/59.5, 600/45. They moved on the bit. The Intimidator (Farhan Alam) 1-11, 800/56.5, 600/43.5. Strode out well. Ankara (rb) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48.

Inner sand: 600m: Kings Show (rb) (1200-600) 42.5. Eased up. Multiwave (Farhan Alam) 47. Easy. A 3-y-o (Akeed Champion - Paramour) (rb), Clockwise (C. Brisson) 39.5. A fit pair. Mon General (K.V. Baskar) 42. Speedy.

800m: Hallucinate (Shyam Kumar) 58, 600/42.5. Handy. Beauty Of The Turf (Rajendra Singh) 55.5, 600/41. Stretched out well. Happiness (Md. Feroz), Memory Lane (A.M. Alam) 58.5, 600/43.5. They finished together. Royal Eminence (Farid Ansari) 1-1, 600/45. Easy. Timeless Romance (Farid Ansari) 51.5, 600/39. A pleasing display. Bella Amor (Rajendra Singh) 54, 600/40. Moved well. Romantic Bay (rb) 1-3, 600/48. Majestic Charmer (Farid Ansari), Sea Waters (Shyam Kumar) 1-0, 600/43. They finished level.

1000m: Yellow Sapphire (rb), Western Girl (Koshi Kumar) 1-16, 800/57.5, 600/42.5. Latter was handy, former extended and finished level. Kaamla (rb) 1-14.5, 800/59.5, 600/45.5. Niggled. Turf Beauty (Farid Ansari) 1-11.5, 800/55, 600/40. Impressed. Torbert (rb) 1-12, 800/57.5, 600/43.5. In good shape. Wonderful Era (Rajendra Singh) 1-9, 800/52.5, 600/38.5. Moved attractively. Royal Supremacy (Farid Ansari), Hellen Of Troy (Shyam Kumar) 1-11.5, 800/56, 600/42. Latter moved better and finished two lengths ahead.

1200m: Yesterday (C. Brisson) 1-32.5, 1000/1-16, 800/1-2, 600/47.5. Moved freely. Current View (Inayat) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 800/1-0, 600/44.5. Well in hand. Thrill Of Power (Md. Feroz) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-10, 800/56, 600/42. Worked well. Gajabo Grande (rb) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11, 800/57, 600/42. Moved well. Black Label (rb), Glorious Legend (rb) 1-27.5, (1200-600) 39.5. They were eased up.