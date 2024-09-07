Time And Tide should make amends in the Akkasaheb Maharaj Trophy

The four-year-old colt Time And Tide, who ran third in his last start, should make amends in the Akkasaheb Maharaj Trophy, the feature event of Saturday’s (Sept. 7) races.

Rails will be announced one hour before the first race.

1. JAIDEV TROPHY (Div. II) (1,000m), Cl. IV, 5-y-o and over, rated 20 to 46 — 1.30 p.m.: 1. Northern Singer (2) Mustakim 59, 2. House Of Lords (6) Saba 57.5, 3. Nairobi (4) Kirtish 56.5, 4. Mighty Wings (8) Pranil 55.5, 5. Hilma Klint (3) Nazil 55, 6. Mojo (9) Merchant 54, 7. Chieftain (10) V. Bunde 53.5, 8. Malakhi (1) T.S. Jodha 53, 9. Demetrius (11) Saqlain 52.5, 10. Phanta (7) Neeraj 50 and 11. Benignity (5) Gore 49.

1. HOUSE OF LORDS, 2. NORTHERN SINGER, 3. MALAKHI

2. STAR FUTURE PLATE (2,400m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86 — 2.00: 1. Big Red (3) Akshay K 59, 2. Flaming Lamborgini (2) V. Bunde 58.5 and 3. Exuma (1) Parmar 55.5.

1. BIG RED

3. S.K. SUNDERJI TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66 — 2.30: 1. Star Romance (5) Prasad 59, 2. Believe (10) Mustakim 58.5, 3. Christophany (1) Neeraj 58, 4. Kariena (8) Sandesh 57.5, 5. Finch (6) Bhawani 57, 6. Art Collector (7) Akshay K 56.5, 7. Liam (11) Antony Raj 54.5, 8. Aperol (3) Kaviraj 51.5, 9. Il Volo (4) Shreyas 51.5, 10. Metzinger (2) Saqlain 51 and 11. Earth (9) Gore 49.5.

1. ART COLLECTOR, 2. CHRISTOPHANY, 3. METZINGER

4. DINKOO N. CHENOY TROPHY (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only — 3.00: 1. Alaricus (5) Pranil 56, 2. Kingsland (7) Antony Raj 56, 3. Marcus (10) Vivek G 56, 4. New Yorker (8) Mustakim 56, 5. Silver Strike (14) S. Amit 56, 6. Sparkling Dew (12) Ajinkya 56, 7. We Still Believe (3) Gore 56, 8. Celestina (9) Saqlain 54.5, 9. Cinderella’s Dream (6) Merchant 54.5, 10. Creative Girl (1) C.S. Jodha 54.5, 11. Gypsy Soul (13) S. Kamble 54.5, 12. Scarlet Sensation (2) Santosh 54.5, 13. Star Of Asia (4) Nazil 54.5 and 14. Timeless Vision (11) Sandesh 54.5.

1. MARCUS, 2. TIMELESS VISION, 3. NEW YORKER

5. SEPTEMBER HANDICAP (1,600m), 3-y-o only, rated 20 to 46 — 3.30: 1. Lord Eric (6) Akshay K 59, 2. Regina Memorabilis (1) Neeraj 59, 3. Arkadian (8) Vivek G 55, 4. Goodfellow (10) Gore 55, 5. Mysteriousstranger (3) Sandesh 55, 6. Stalin (9) Antony Raj 54.5, 7. Mighty Sparrow (4) Saqlain 54, 8. Saifa (2) Nazil 52, 9. Bohemian Rhapsody (5) Pranil 51.5 and 10. Come September (7) Mustakim 51.5.

1. COME SEPTEMBER, 2. MIGHTY SPARROW, 3. LORD ERIC

6. AKKASAHEB MAHARAJ TROPHY (Gr.3) (1,200m) (Terms), 4-y-o and over — 4.00: 1. Time And Tide (4) Sandesh 59, 2. Magileto (2) Akshay K 56, 3. Market King (3) Neeraj 54.5, 4. Son Of A Gun (5) Mustakim 53 and 5. Miss American Pie (1) Parmar 51.5.

1. TIME AND TIDE, 2. MARKET KING

7. JAIDEV TROPHY (Div. I) (1,000m), Cl. IV, 5-y-o and over, rated 20 to 46 — 4.30: 1. Superimpose (10) Mustakim 61.5, 2. Majestic Warrior (5) Shahrukh 61, 3. My Princess (2) T.S. Jodha 60.5, 4. Enlightened (11) C.S. Jodha 59.5, 5. Aries (8) Bhawani 59, 6. Commandement (7) Merchant 58.5, 7. Pure (4) Dhebe 58.5, 8. Dufy (6) Saqlain 56.5, 9. Fiery Red (12) Sandesh 56.5, 10. Champagne Smile (3) V. Bunde 56, 11. Mirae (1) Saba 55 and 12. Fidato (9) Neeraj 52.5.

1. FIERY RED, 2. FIDATO, 3. DUFY

8. ISHPINGO PLATE (1,600m), Cl. V, 5-y-o and over, rated 1 to 26 — 5.00: 1. Prince O’ War (4) T.S. Jodha 60, 2. Midas Touch (1) Bhawani 58, 3. Away She Goes (8) V. Bunde 55, 4. Spirit Bay (2) Pranil 54, 5. The Flutist (3) C.S. Jodha 54, 6. Zacapa (6) Mustakim 53, 7. Toofaan (7) Prasad 51 and 8. Marlboro Man (5) Saqlain 50.

1. MARLBORO MAN, 2. PRINCE O’ WAR, 3. THE FLUTIST

Day’s Best: TIME AND TIDE

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Treble: (i) 2, 3 & 4, (ii) 5, 6 & 7.

Tanala: 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Super Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.