Time And Tide please

October 27, 2023 05:22 pm | Updated 05:22 pm IST - PUNE:

Time And Tide pleased when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Oct. 27) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Street Sense (app) 41. Easy.

800m: Ticanto (Mustakim), Mirae (S. Chinoy) 55, 600/41. Former ended four lengths in front. Arbitrage (H. Gore) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Time And Tide (M.S. Deora) 51, 600/37. Moved impressively. Northern Lights (P.S. Chouhan) 56, 600/43. Easy.

1000m: Yawar (Aniket), Prince Igor (S. Chinoy) 1-8, 800/53 600/40. They were pushed and the former ended one length in front. San Salvatore (H. Gore), A 2/y/o bay filly (Surfrider/Circus Ring) (rb) 1-11, 800/56, 600/41. Pair moved together freely.

1200m: Kirkines (Neeraj), Thrilling (Saba) 1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Former made up three lengths and finished level. Idealista (Neeraj), Fancy Nancy (Hamir) 1-25, 1000/1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Both moved level freely.

