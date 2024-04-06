Time And Tide for Zavaray S. Poonawalla Sprinters’ Challenge

April 06, 2024 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - Mumbai:

Trainer Adhirajsingh Jodha’s Time And Tide, who won the Sprinters’ Cup in Kolkata, should score an encore in the Zavaray S. Poonawalla Sprinters’ Challenge, the main attraction of the opening day of the Indian Racing Carnival on Saturday (April 5). Rails will be placed 2 metres wide from 1200m to 1000m and thereafter 3 metres wide from 1000m upto the winning post.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. ARKTOUROS MILLION (1,600m), Cl.V, rated 1 to 26, 4.45 p.m.: 1. Galloping Glory (10) P. Trevor 61.5, 2. Midas Touch (3) Bhawani Singh 60, 3. Tyrone Black (5) S. Zervan 60, 4. Light Of Life (7) Kiran Naidu 59.5, 5. Zarafat (8) A. Sandesh 59.5, 6. Neilina (2) Merchant 54.5, 7. Mariella (4) N. Bhosale 51.5, 8. Marlboro Man (1) J. Chinoy 51.5, 9. Leo The Lion (6) Mustakim 51 and 10. Fantastic Flare (9) K. Nazil 49.

1. GALLOPING GLORY, 2. LIGHT OF LIFE, 3. ZARAFAT

ADVERTISEMENT

2. BLUE HORIZON MILLION (2,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 5.15: 1. Multiverse (8) A. Sandesh 60.5, 2. Kimiko (10) C.S. Jodha 59.5, 3. Treasure Gold (5) Antony Raj 59.5, 4. Mariana (7) Kirtish 56.5, 5. Stunning Visual (4) K. Nazil 54, 6. Lion King (6) H. Gore 53.5, 7. Beyond Measure (3) V. Bunde 52, 8. Goldiva (2) N. Bhosale 52, 9. Coin Empress (1) S. Saba 51.5 and 10. Alexandros (9) Neeraj 50.

1. STUNNING VISUAL, 2. ALEXANDROS, 3. MULTIVERSE

3. STAR FORTUNE MILLION (1,600m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66, 6.00: 1. Star Prosperity (3) H. Gore 60.5, 2. Murwara Princess (1) Mustakim 57.5, 3. Waikiki (4) Parmar 56.5, 4. El Greco (6) S. Saqlain (no whip) 55, 5. Opus Dei (8) C.S. Jodha 54, 6. Fontana (9) N. Bhosale 53.5, 7. Saigon (2) Vivek G 51, 8. Brave Beauty (5) K. Nazil 50.5 and 9. Empower (7) Imran Chisty 50.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. STAR PROSPERITY, 2. OPUS DEI, 3. EL GRECO

4. R.W.I.T.C. LTD MULTI-MILLION (1,000m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only, 6.30: 1. Bashir (5) Bhawani 56, 2. Celestial (4) P.S. Chouhan 56, 3. Storm Cloud (7) Mustakim 56, 4. Turn And Burn (11) Parmar 56, 5. Affluence (2) K. Nazil 54.5, 6. Ashwa Supremo (3) V. Bunde 54.5, 7. Chelsea (9) N.B. Kuldeep 54.5, 8. Dazzling Duchess (6) P. Trevor 54.5, 9. Escape Velocity (12) S. Kamble 54.5, 10. Scarlet Sensation (1) Santosh 54.5, 11. Touch Of Gold (10) A. Sandesh 54.5 and 12. Trigger (8) Merchant 54.5.

1. CELESTIAL, 2. BASHIR, 3. TOUCH OF GOLD

ADVERTISEMENT

5. GROMOR MILLION (1,400m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86, 7.00: 1. Dexa (7) Antony Raj 59, 2. Miss American Pie (6) Parmar 58.5, 3. Royal Mysore (1) P. Trevor 58.5, 4. Charlie (—), 5. Vincent Van Gogh (4) H.M. Akshay 56, 6. Alpine Star (8) Mustakim 55.5, 7. Rambler (3) C.S. Jodha 55.5, 8. Elpenor (5) Akshay Kumar 54.5, 9. Believe (11) Merchant 53.5, 10. Ataash (9) Imran Chisty 53, 11. Reminiscence (2) Vivek G 53 and 12. Misty (10) H. Gore 51.

1. MISS AMERICAN PIE, 2. ROYAL MYSORE, 3. ELPENOR

6. ZAVARAY S. POONAWALLA SPRINTERS’ CHALLENGE (1,200m) (Terms), 4-y-o and over, 7.30: 1. Time And Tide (3) P.S. Chouhan 59, 2. Magileto (7) P. Trevor 56.5, 3. Siege Courageous (4) Vivek G 56.5, 4. Joaquin (5) Yash Narredu 55.5, 5. Market King (6) Antony Raj 55, 6. Cellini (2) Parmar 51.5, 7. Son Of A Gun (8) Mustakim 51.5 and 8. The Protector (1) Merchant 51.5.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. TIME AND TIDE, 2. MAGILETO, 3. SIEGE COURAGEOUS

7. BAY OF ANGELS MILLION (1,200m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66, 8.00: 1. Bubbly Boy (7) Yash Narredu 60, 2. Portofino Bay (3) P. Trevor 55, 3. Fighton (1) P. Dhebe 54.5, 4. Cipher (6) H. Gore 52, 5. Majestic Warrior (4) Mustakim 51, 6. Ultimo (2) Neeraj 50.5 and 7. Maysara (5) N. Bhosale 50.

1. PORTOFINO BAY, 2. BUBBLY BOY, 3. FIGHTON

Day’s Best: TIME AND TIDE

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 &7.

Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

Tanala: All races.

Super Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.