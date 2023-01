Time And Tide, Dame Fonteyn, Dun It Again and Dear Lady show out 

January 13, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

Time And Tide, Dame Fonteyn, Dun It Again and Dear Lady pleased when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Jan. 13).

Outer sand: 600m: Sovereign Power (Farid Ansari) 43.5. Pushed.

800m: Ayur Shakti (rb) 1-0.5, 600/44. Urged in the last part.

1000m: Rubirosa (Farhan Alam) 1-10, 800/56, 600/43. In fine trim. Listen To Me (S. Kamble), Beejay (P.S. Kaviraj) 1-14.5, 800/57, 600/43. Former finished three lengths in front. Paris O’Connor (Inayat), Empress Charmavat (rb) 1-10.5, 800/56.5, 600/42. They moved well. Dame Fonteyn (Farhan Alam) 1-9.5, 800/56, 600/43. Moved impressively. Dear Lady (Farhan Alam) 1-6.5, 800/54, 600/42. Pleased. Martingale (Farhan Alam), Wolf Creek (rb) 1-13, 800/59, 600/45. They were handy and level.

Inner sand: 800m: Dancing Grace (Md. Feroz) 1-3, 600/48. Easy. Time And Tide (S. Kamble), Mastery (P.S. Kaviraj) 56, 600/40.5. Former maintains form. Super King (rb) 1-2.5, 600/47.

1000m: Brotherhood (rb) 1-15, 800/59.5, 600/45. Easy. Celeritas (Ram Nandan) 1-10, 800/55, 600/40. Retains form. Andorra (rb) 1-13.5, 800/1-1, 600/47.5. Moved freely. Full Of Surprise (Ram Nandan) 1-12, 800/55, 600/40.5. Strode out well. Regent Prince (Farid Ansari), Bohemian Star (Shyam Kumar) 1-14.5, 800/57.5, 600/41.5. Latter was handy, while the former was pushed to finish level. Raffinato (Koshi Kumar) 1-15.5, 800/1-1, 600/45.5. Gingersnap (Ram Nandan) 1-10, 800/56.5, 600/44. Worked well. Grey Beauty (rb), Suryakrishi (rb) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/47. They were easy. Blue Eyed Boy (S. Kamble), Fremont (P.S. Kaviraj) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/47. They moved freely.

1200m: Walking Brave (rb) 1-31, (1200-600) 42. Eased up. Authentic Bell (rb), Elizabeth Regina (Inayat) 1-32.5, 1,000/1-17.5, 800/1-2, 600/46.5. Dun It Again Ram Nandan) 1-27, 1,000/1-10, 800/55.5, 600/41.5. Moved fluently. Golden Strike (P.S. Kaviraj), Cloudy Hills (S. Kamble) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-12, 800/57, 600/44. They are in fine trim.