Time And Tide and New Dimension please

Time And Tide and New Dimension pleased when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (July 30) morning.

Sand track:

800m: Thundering Phoenix (C.S. Jodha) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Transatlantic (Ajinkya) 54, 600/40. Worked freely.

1000m: Serengeti (S. Kamble) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Urged. Time And Tide (S. Kamble) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Moved impressively. New Dimension (S.J. Sunil) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Responded well.

1200m: Multiverse (Nirmal), Dyf (Santosh) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Former ended two lengths in front.