ADVERTISEMENT

Time And Tide and Kanya Rashi catch the eye

September 26, 2023 05:43 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST - PUNE:

Time And Tide and Kanya Rashi caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Sept. 26) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Attained (rb) 42. Easy.

800m: She’s A Teaser (V. Bunde) 56, 600/42. Easy. Kanya Rashi (Srinath), Fremont (Gagandeep) 51, 600/37. Former strode out well and finished five lengths ahead. Note the former. Time And Tide (S. Kamble), Zarafat (H.M. Akshay) 49, 600/36. Former moved well and finished a distance ahead. Former impressed. Chieftain (V. Bunde), Liam (Mosin) 53, 600/38. They moved level freely. Away She Goes (Saba), Freedom (C.S. Jodha) 53, 600/40. Latter covered four lengths and finished level. Both were pushed. Prince Igor (S. Chinoy) 52, 600/39. Urged. Ultimo (Neeraj), Sonic Boom (R. Ajinkya) 52, 600/39. Former was well in hand while the latter was pushed to finish level. Sea The Sun (C. Umesh) 56, 600/42. Easy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Euphoric (M.S. Deora), Mastery (Gagandeep) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Former finished three lengths ahead. Nelson River (R. Ajinkya), Cyrenaica (Ranjane) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former made up two lengths and finished level. My Princess (rb) 1-6.5, 800/51.5, 600/38.5. Worked well.

1200m: Juliette (Bhawani) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Moved fluently.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: 2/y/os A grey filly (Leitir Mor/Pure Allure) (Nazil), A chestnut colt (David Livingston/Vignelaure Rose) (V. Bunde) 1-13, 800/57, 600/42. Pair jumped out well and moved freely. Warrior Prince (app) 1-11, 800/55, 600/40. Moved freely.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US