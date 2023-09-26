Time And Tide and Kanya Rashi catch the eye

September 26, 2023 05:43 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST - PUNE:

Time And Tide and Kanya Rashi caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Sept. 26) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Attained (rb) 42. Easy.

800m: She’s A Teaser (V. Bunde) 56, 600/42. Easy. Kanya Rashi (Srinath), Fremont (Gagandeep) 51, 600/37. Former strode out well and finished five lengths ahead. Note the former. Time And Tide (S. Kamble), Zarafat (H.M. Akshay) 49, 600/36. Former moved well and finished a distance ahead. Former impressed. Chieftain (V. Bunde), Liam (Mosin) 53, 600/38. They moved level freely. Away She Goes (Saba), Freedom (C.S. Jodha) 53, 600/40. Latter covered four lengths and finished level. Both were pushed. Prince Igor (S. Chinoy) 52, 600/39. Urged. Ultimo (Neeraj), Sonic Boom (R. Ajinkya) 52, 600/39. Former was well in hand while the latter was pushed to finish level. Sea The Sun (C. Umesh) 56, 600/42. Easy.

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Euphoric (M.S. Deora), Mastery (Gagandeep) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Former finished three lengths ahead. Nelson River (R. Ajinkya), Cyrenaica (Ranjane) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former made up two lengths and finished level. My Princess (rb) 1-6.5, 800/51.5, 600/38.5. Worked well.

1200m: Juliette (Bhawani) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Moved fluently.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: 2/y/os A grey filly (Leitir Mor/Pure Allure) (Nazil), A chestnut colt (David Livingston/Vignelaure Rose) (V. Bunde) 1-13, 800/57, 600/42. Pair jumped out well and moved freely. Warrior Prince (app) 1-11, 800/55, 600/40. Moved freely.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.