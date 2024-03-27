Time And Tide and Dufy impress

March 27, 2024 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - Mumbai:

Time And Tide and Dufy impressed when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Mar. 27) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Believe (rb) 41. Easy. Liam (Mosin) 39. Moved fluently. Rhythm Of Nature (T.S. Jodha) 40. Easy. Giant King (V. Bunde) 38. Moved well. Eaton Square (Kiran Naidu) 39. Moved freely.

800m: Madras Cheque (H.M. Akshay), Stellato (M.S. Deora) 54, 600/40. Former was two lengths better. Between Friends (T.S. Jodha) 53, 600/39. Moved well. Time And Tide (M.S. Deora) 50, 600/37. Moved attractively. Superimpose (R. Ajinkya) 55, 600/41. Moved freely. Brave Beauty (Nazil) 53, 600/40. Worked well. Esperanza (rb) 50, 600/37. Worked well. Dazzling Duchess (P. Vinod) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Ariyana Star (Kiran Naidu), Malakhi (Mansoor) 57, 600/42. Pair easy. Ocean (H.M. Akshay), Into The Storm (Santosh) 51, 600/38. They were urged and finished level. Cinderella’s Dream (Nazil), Dulari (Merchant) 52, 600/39. Former was urged and finished level.

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Chat (Nazil) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Stretched. Mariana (Trevor) 1600/600m 1-7. Worked freely. Golden Neil (Mustakim) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Pressed.

1200m: Dufy (Merchant) 1-18, 1000/1-4, 800/52, 600/39. Moved impressively. Angelo (Kaviraj) 1-27, 600/44. Easy. Winter Agenda (M.S. Deora), Ghirardelli (C.S. Jodha) 1-7, 800/52, 600/38. Former ended two lengths in front. Abhidhyan (Kaviraj), Kanya Rashi (H.M. Akshay) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Both were pushed and finished two lengths ahead.

1400m: Santissimo (Trevor) 1-42, 600/43. Easy. Chopin (Kaviraj) 1-41, 1000/1-11, 600/43. Moved fluently.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand: 1000m: Treat (V. Bunde) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Jumped out well. Turn And Burn (P. Dhebe), India Strong (Parmar) and Midnight Express (rb) 1-3, 800/50, 600/38. First name who finished six lengths ahead was the pick. Goodfellow (Nazil), Metzinger (Shahrukh) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Former was two lengths superior. Lion King (rb), Mariella (app) 1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Former finished four lengths ahead.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.