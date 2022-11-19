Tignanello, Knotty Charmer, Aldgate, Contador, Adjustment and Artemis Ignacia impress

November 19, 2022 06:32 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Tignanello, Knotty Charmer, Aldgate, Contador, Adjustment and Artemis Ignacia impressed when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Nov 19).

ADVERTISEMENT

Inner sand: 600m: My Solitaire (Ashok) 39. Impressed. Watchmystars (rb) 39. In fine condition.

1200m: Moon’s Blessing (Shreyas) 1-22.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/39.5. Shaped well.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

1400m: Yukan (Darshan) 1-36, 1,200/1-20.5, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/39.5. A good display. Disruptor (Darshan) 1-35, 1,200/1-20.5, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/39. Moved attractively.

Outer sand: 600m: Chul Bul Rani (rb), The Omega Man (rb) 44.5. They moved on the bit. Norwegian Wood (S. John), Green Wich (Likith) 43. They are in fine trim.

Trending

  1. PM Modi inaugurates first greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh
  2. India has evidence of terror financing through social media platforms: NIA chief
  3. Centre seeks review of Supreme Court order releasing Rajiv Gandhi case convicts
  4. Trade tumult: On shrinking exports
  5. All eyes on Qatar: On 2022 FIFA World Cup

1000m: August (Likith), Aralina (S. John) 1-13.5, 600/42. A notable pair. Mystic Eye (S.K. Paswan) 1-12.5, 600/42. In fine condition. Capriati (S. John) 1-12.5, 600/43. Shaped well. Promise Kept (S. John) 1-13.5, 600/43. Moved well. My Vision (R. Pradeep) 1-14, 600/42.5. Fit for the fray. Panama (Chetan K), Jokshan (R. Ravi) 1-16, 600/44. Former finished six lengths ahead. Paradise Beckons (S. Shareef) 1-15, 600/43.5. Worked well.

1200m: Jersey Legend (rb) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Pleased. Schafenberg (Shreyas) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. Strode out well. Ruling Goddess (Darshan) 1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. Impressed. Flying Quest (rb) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. In fine shape. Queen Envied (Rozario), Dr Logan (B. Paswan) 1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. Former finished four lengths ahead. A Star Is Born (Adarsh) 1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Stretched out well. Prana (Girish), Knotty Challenger (S. Shareef) 1-30, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Pneuma (rb), Heavenly Light (Ashok) 1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. They finished level. Pinnacle Point (S. John) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Moved impressively. Banksy (Akram), Mighty Swallow (Qureshi) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/45. Former finished a length ahead. Twilight Tornado (S. Shareef) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43.5. Moved fluently. Contador (Likith), Czar (S. John) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. They moved impressively. Adjustment (Akram), Prime Abbess (Qureshi) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. Former showed out. Isnt She Beautiful (Aliyar), La Reina (Akram) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43 Former finished six lengths ahead.

1400m: Philosophy (Akram) 1-43, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Pleased. Aldgate (S. John) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41. A fine display. Once You Go Black (Qureshi) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-9, 600/43. In fine nick. Tignanello (Salman K), Automatic (rb) 1-38.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Super Gladiator (Chetan K), Memoriter (R. Ravi) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Former finished six lengths ahead. Shan E Azeem (R. Ravi) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/42. In fine trim. Artemis Ignacia (Vivek) 1-42, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Moved fluently.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

horse racing

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US