Thundering Phoenix and El Greco impress

Thundering Phoenix and El Greco impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Sept. 27) morning.

Sand track:

600m: Divine Star (T.S. Jodha), My Princess (A. Prakash) 40. Former superior.

1000m: Gimme (app) 1-12, 600/44. Easy.

1200m: Santissimo (Trevor) 1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Shaping well.

1600m: Thundering Phoenix (C.S. Jodha) 1-50, 1400/1-35, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Responded well.

1400m: El Greco (Trainer) 1-35, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Worked well.

