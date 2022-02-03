Thomas Hardy for Free Speech Handicap

CHENNAI:

03 February 2022

Thomas Hardy, who has been well tuned, runs with a good chance in the Free Speech Handicap (1,400m), the main event of the races to be held here on Thursday (Feb. 3).

1. DEAL MAKER HANDICAP (1,200m), rated 00 to 25, 1-45 p.m.: 1. Arctic Star (10) Angad 60, 2. Conscious Keeper (1) P. Sai Kumar 60, 3. Priceless Treasure (7) Yash Narredu 60, 4. Gift Of Perfection (8) Nakhat Singh 59.5, 5. Wild Passion (3) M.S. Deora 59.5, 6. Icy River (6) Nikhil Naidu 58.5, 7. Sunday Warrior (11) Ramandeep 57.5, 8. Amazing Kitten (2) A. Ayaz Khan 56.5, 9. Pink Pearl (9) P. Vikram 56, 10. Lady Zeen (4) Shahar Babu 54 and 11. Glorious Nissy (5) S. Kamble 50.5.

1. ARCTIC STAR, 2. CONSCIOUS KEEPER, 3. PRICELESS TREASURE

2. SEA QUEEN HANDICAP (Div. II), (1,400m), 6-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45, 2-15: 1. Shield Maiden (6) Sai Vamsi 60, 2. Star Glitter (4) C. Brisson 57, 3. God’s Wish (8) Nikhil Naidu 56, 4. Fun Lover (5) Ramandeep 55.5, 5. Nagada (9) P. Sai Kumar 55.5, 6. Wonderful Era (7) Yash Narredu 55.5, 7. Hadar (10) A.M. Alam 55, 8. Platini (3) Shahar Babu 55, 9. Sifan (1) Santosh G 55 and 10. Uncle Sam (2) B. Dharshan 54.5.

1. NAGADA, 2. GOD’S WISH, 3. UNCLE SAM

3. SEA QUEEN HANDICAP (Div. I), (1,400m), 6-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45, 2-45: 1. Eyes Of Falcon (9) Farhan Alam 60, 2. Trending Princess (5) A.M. Alam 59.5, 3. Bring It On (8) Shahar Babu 58, 4. Dominant (7) Ashhad Asbar 58, 5. Beauty Of The Turf (4) M.S. Deora 57.5, 6. Chaitanya (6) Santosh G 57.5, 7. Wise Don (1) C. Brisson 56.5, 8. Undeniable (3) P. Sai Kumar 56, 9. Choir (2) Ramandeep 54 and 10. Big Treasure (10) M. Bhaskar 53.5.

1. UNDENIABLE, 2. DOMINANT, 3. BEAUTY OF THE TURF

4. FESTIVE LIGHT HANDICAP (1,600m), rated 20 to 45, 3-15: 1. Grand Royal (8) Ankit Pal 60, 2. Aretha (4) Shane Gray 59.5, 3. Django (2) Yash Narredu 58.5, 4. Victory Walk (6) S. Kabdhar 57, 5. Majestic Wind (9) Nikhil Naidu 55, 6. Euphoric (3) C.S. Jodha 54, 7. Penance (5) Indrajeet Kumar 52.5, 8. Vulcanic (7) N. Jodha 52.5, 9. Windermere (10) Santosh G 52.5, 10. Battista (1) Nakhat Singh 52, 11. The Mentalist (12) P. Sai Kumar 51.5 and 12. Masterpiece (11) Farhan Alam 51.

1. ARETHA, 2. DJANGO, 3. EUPHORIC

5. SEA SHOWER HANDICAP (Div. I), (1,000m), rated 40 to 65 (no whip), 3-45: 1. Fun Storm (8) Aman 60, 2. Magical Wish (2) M.S. Deora 59, 3. Butterfly (7) Koshi Kumar 58.5, 4. Wakanda (5) B. Dharshan 58, 5. Angel Heart (6) Yash Narredu 55.5, 6. Embrace (1) Shahar Babu 53.5, 7. Ms Boss (3) Ashhad Asbar 52 and 8. Race For The Stars (4) Nakhat Singh 52.

1. ANGEL HEART, 2. RACE FOR THE STARS, 3. MS BOSS

6. ORIGINAL VEL RACING.COM CUP (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms), 4-15: 1. Little Wonder (3) Ashhad Asbar 56, 2. Romualdo (9) T.S. Jodha 56, 3. Versatile (7) S. Kamble 56, 4. Windsor Walk (5) Nakhat Singh 56, 5. Anatolia (6) Shane Gray 54.5, 6. Fine Future (2) Shahar Babu 54.5, 7. Laudree (4) C.S. Jodha 54.5, 7. Magical Wave (8) P. Sai Kumar 54.5 and 9. Winter Glow (1) Ankit Pal 54.5.

1. WINDSOR WALK, 2. ANATOLIA, 3. ROMUALDO

7. FREE SPEECH HANDICAP (1,400m), 6-y-o & over, rated 60 to 85, 4-45: 1. Glorious Destiny (5) T.S. Jodha 60, 2. Priceless Ruler (4) Nakhat Singh 59.5, 3. Durango (1) Nikhil Naidu 57, 4. Alpha (7) A. Ayaz Khan 56.5, 5. Oscars Thunder (2) Aman 56.5, 6. Gallantry (10) Yash Narredu 55.5, 7. Star Twist (6) P. Vikram 55, 8. Thomas Hardy (9) P. Sai Kumar 54, 9. Ayur Shakti (8) Ashhad Asbar 52.5, 10. Starriya (11) Ramandeep 52.5 and 11. Thunderclap (3) C.S. Jodha 50.5.

1. THOMAS HARDY, 2. GALLANTRY, 3. THUNDERCLAP

8. SEA SHOWER HANDICAP (Div. II), (1,000m), rated 40 to 65 (no whip), 5-15: 1. Wonder Blaze (6) Aman 60, 2. Lady Royal (7) Nikhil Naidu 59.5, 3. Decisive (3) Shahar Babu 58, 4. Esteva (1) C.S. Jodha 57.5, 6. Dont Dilly Dally (4) Shyam Kumar 57, 7. Star Fling (5) Koshi Kumar 56.5, 7. Lady Solitaire (8) M.S. Deora 55.5 and 8. Proud (2) Ankit Pal 55.

1. LADY ROYAL, 2. ESTEVA, 3. LADY SOLITAIRE

Jkt: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8; Mini Jkt: 5, 6, 7 & 8; Tr (i): 1, 2 & 3; (ii): 4, 5 & 6; (iii): 6, 7 & 8.