Thomas Hardy, Arapaho, Zucardi and My Opinion please

Thomas Hardy, Arapaho, Zucardi and My Opinion pleased when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Sept. 4).

Outer sand: 800m: My Opinion (Shahar Babu), Star Waves (S. Kabdhar) 53.5, 600/42. Former showed out. Skylight (rb), 1-2.5, 600/48. Gatlin (rb), Prince Purple (S. Kabdhar) 1-1.5, 600/46.5. They were easy. Sanctuary Cove (J. Paswan) 1-14, 800/1-0, 600/46.5. Eased up. Mujer (C. Umesh) 57, 600/44.5. Moved well.

1000m: Feni (Kuldeep Singh), Reckoning (Shahzad Alam) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/47. They were easy. Desert Force (rb), Zucardi (rb) 1-12.5, 800/55.5, 600/43. They pleased, latter is a two-year-old. Sinatra (rb), Windsor Walk (Koshi Kumar) 1-18, 800/1-0, 600/45.5. They moved freely. Joanna (P. Vikram) 1-13.5, 800/57, 600/45. In fine trim. Santana (C. Umesh)) 1-14.5, 800/59.5, 600/45. Urged in the last part. Demerara (Azfar Syeed) 1-11, 800/58, 600/45. Worked well. Rafaele (rb) 1-14, 800/1-0, 600/47. Easy.

Inner sand: 800m: Air Marshall (Koshi Kumar), My Triumph (rb) 1-0, 600/45. They shaped well. Big Treasure (rb) 58, 600/43. Durango (rb) 55, 600/41.5. In good condition. Thomas Hardy (rb), Proposed (Shahar Babu) 53.5, 600/39.5. They impressed. Fabulous Show (M. Bhaskar) 56, 600/42. In fine condition. A 2-y-o (Planetaire-Just Julie) (Nikhil Naidu) 58.5, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Senora Bianka (rb) 1-1, 600/47. Fantastic Hit (A. Ayaz Khan) 59, 600/44.5. Royal Symbol (rb), Berrettini (Shahar Babu) 1-2.5, 600/47.5.

1000m: Moonlight Night (M. Bhaskar) 1-8, 800/53.5, 600/40. Pleased. Sweet Fragrance (S. Sunil), Star Guitar (Koshi Kumar) 1-15, 800/1-0.5, 600/46. They were easy. Arapaho (rb), Undeniable (M. Bhaskar) 1-7, 800/54, 600/42. Former was handy, while the latter moved under pressure to keep up the pace. Marshall (C. Umesh) 1-8.5, 800/54, 600/42. Stretched out well. Gallant Star (J. Paswan) 1-16, 800/1-1, 600/46.5. Easy. Despatico (rb) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47.5. Wonder Blaze (rb), Namaqua (R. Rupesh) 1-7.5, 800/52.5, 600/41. They moved neck and neck and finished level.

1200m: Moresco (rb) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 800/59.5, 600/47. Eased up.

Gate practice Inner sand: 1200m: Waytogo (C. Umesh), The Intimidator (P. Vikram) 1-17.5. They jumped out smartly. Dream Run (Muzaffar Alam), Artic Star (A. Ayaz Khan) 1-32.5. They took a good jump and were eased up. Welcome Winner (Kuldeep Singh), Muktsar's Brave (Farhan Alam) 1-32.5. Antigua (rb), Right Move (rb) 1-28. They jumped out well, eased up in the straight. Oscars Thunder (C. Umesh), Dominant (Inayat) 1-15. They jumped well, former outpaced companion. Eyes Of Falcon (K.V. Baskar), Star Proof (rb), Carnoustie (K. Lakhan) 1-22.5. They trio took a good jump. Fast Car (A. Ayaz Khan), Charliez Angel (rb), Roses In My Dreams (J. Paswan) 1-20.5. They jumped out well.


Comments
