This Is Gold, Neziah, Alexander and Sonic Dash impress

Published - October 23, 2024 07:11 pm IST - CHENNAI:

This Is Gold, Neziah, Alexander and Sonic Dash impressed when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Oct. 23).

Outer sand:

600m: Reign Illustrious (Bharat Mal) 42.5. Pushed.

800m: Sacre Couer (N. Darshan) 1-3, 600/46.

1000m: Sweet Legacy (P. Vikram), Young Heart (Hindu Singh) 1-14, 800/58.5, 600/43.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished a length in front. Assimilate (P. Vikram) 1-13.5, 800/58, 600/43. Extended. Neziah (R. Gochhi) 1-8, 800/55, 600/42. She moved well within herself. Loch Lomond (P. Vikram) 1-10, 800/56.5, 600/43. Urged in the last part. Slainte (R. Gochhi) 1-9.5, 800/55.5, 600/42.5. In fine condition. Rubirosa (Hindu Singh) 1-11, 800/57, 600/43. Worked well. Reet Petite (R. Gochhi) 1-11, 800/56, 600/43. Shaped well. Wolf Creek (Hindu Singh) 1-15, 800/58.5, 600/45. Easy.

1200m: Blue Eyed Boy (N. Darshan) 1-32, 1000/1-15, 800/1-0.5, 600/46. Urged. Gold Fame (P. Vikram) 1-29.5, 1000/1-12.5, 800/57, 600/44.5. Urged. Kaze Hikaru (P. Vikram) 1-33, 1000/1-15, 800/1-0, 600/45. Moved freely.

Inner sand:

600m: Annalisa (Shah Alam) 42.5.

800m: Bomber Jet (A.S. Peter) 53.5, 600/38.5. Stretched out well. See It Thru (rb) 57, 600/42.5. Unextended. War Emblem (rb) 56.5, 600/41.5. In good shape. Supreme Grandeur (Farid Ansari) 1-2, 600/47. Mastercraft (Hindu Singh) 1-2.5, 600/47.5. King O Star (Shah Alam) 57.5, 600/42.5. Easy. Midnight Sparkle (rb) 55.5, 600/41. Handy. Knotty Power (rb) 56.5, 600/43. Shaped well. First Missile (Shah Alam) 57.5, 600/43. Unextended. Flourish (rb) 1-1, 600/46.

1000m: Western Girl (Bharat Mal) 1-12, 800/55.5, 600/40.5. Strode out well. This Is Gold (M. Bhaskar) 1-8, 800/52.5, 600/38. Moved fluently. Amazing Light (Ram Nandan), Zen Zero (rb) 1-12.5, 800/57, 600/43. They were easy. Everwin (Ram Nandan) 1-15, 800/1-1.5, 600/46. Easy. Black Label (Shah Alam) 1-12, 800/59.5, 600/45.5. Eased up. Words Worth (rb) 1-15, 800/58.5, 600/46.5. Eased up. Ocean Love (rb) 1-7, 800/54.5, 600/39.5. Moved impressively. Alexander (K.V. Baskar) 1-3.5, 800/52, 600/38.5. Moved attractively. Swarga (Ram Nandan), Lord Admiral (rb) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/44.5. They were easy. Queen Anula (K.V. Baskar) 1-7, 800/54.5, 600/41. In fine nick. Happiness (rb), Arjun (rb) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47. They moved freely. Sonic Dash (rb) 1-8, 800/51.5, 600/38.5. Pleased. Key To The Mint (N. Darshan) 1-8, 800/56, 600/42. Unextended. Starkova (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-2, 600/47. Easy. Rise Again (rb) 1-13.5, 800/57.5, 600/43.5. Handy. Sensations (K.V. Baskar) 1-9.5, 800/56, 600/43. Moved well. Momentous (rb) 1-13, 800/58.5, 600/43. Shaped well.

1200m: Perfect Blend (rb) 1-30.5, (1200-600) 43.5. Eased up.

