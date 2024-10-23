This Is Gold, Neziah, Alexander and Sonic Dash impress

This Is Gold, Neziah, Alexander and Sonic Dash impressed when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Oct. 23).

Outer sand:

600m: Reign Illustrious (Bharat Mal) 42.5. Pushed.

800m: Sacre Couer (N. Darshan) 1-3, 600/46.

1000m: Sweet Legacy (P. Vikram), Young Heart (Hindu Singh) 1-14, 800/58.5, 600/43.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished a length in front. Assimilate (P. Vikram) 1-13.5, 800/58, 600/43. Extended. Neziah (R. Gochhi) 1-8, 800/55, 600/42. She moved well within herself. Loch Lomond (P. Vikram) 1-10, 800/56.5, 600/43. Urged in the last part. Slainte (R. Gochhi) 1-9.5, 800/55.5, 600/42.5. In fine condition. Rubirosa (Hindu Singh) 1-11, 800/57, 600/43. Worked well. Reet Petite (R. Gochhi) 1-11, 800/56, 600/43. Shaped well. Wolf Creek (Hindu Singh) 1-15, 800/58.5, 600/45. Easy.

1200m: Blue Eyed Boy (N. Darshan) 1-32, 1000/1-15, 800/1-0.5, 600/46. Urged. Gold Fame (P. Vikram) 1-29.5, 1000/1-12.5, 800/57, 600/44.5. Urged. Kaze Hikaru (P. Vikram) 1-33, 1000/1-15, 800/1-0, 600/45. Moved freely.

Inner sand:

600m: Annalisa (Shah Alam) 42.5.

800m: Bomber Jet (A.S. Peter) 53.5, 600/38.5. Stretched out well. See It Thru (rb) 57, 600/42.5. Unextended. War Emblem (rb) 56.5, 600/41.5. In good shape. Supreme Grandeur (Farid Ansari) 1-2, 600/47. Mastercraft (Hindu Singh) 1-2.5, 600/47.5. King O Star (Shah Alam) 57.5, 600/42.5. Easy. Midnight Sparkle (rb) 55.5, 600/41. Handy. Knotty Power (rb) 56.5, 600/43. Shaped well. First Missile (Shah Alam) 57.5, 600/43. Unextended. Flourish (rb) 1-1, 600/46.

1000m: Western Girl (Bharat Mal) 1-12, 800/55.5, 600/40.5. Strode out well. This Is Gold (M. Bhaskar) 1-8, 800/52.5, 600/38. Moved fluently. Amazing Light (Ram Nandan), Zen Zero (rb) 1-12.5, 800/57, 600/43. They were easy. Everwin (Ram Nandan) 1-15, 800/1-1.5, 600/46. Easy. Black Label (Shah Alam) 1-12, 800/59.5, 600/45.5. Eased up. Words Worth (rb) 1-15, 800/58.5, 600/46.5. Eased up. Ocean Love (rb) 1-7, 800/54.5, 600/39.5. Moved impressively. Alexander (K.V. Baskar) 1-3.5, 800/52, 600/38.5. Moved attractively. Swarga (Ram Nandan), Lord Admiral (rb) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/44.5. They were easy. Queen Anula (K.V. Baskar) 1-7, 800/54.5, 600/41. In fine nick. Happiness (rb), Arjun (rb) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47. They moved freely. Sonic Dash (rb) 1-8, 800/51.5, 600/38.5. Pleased. Key To The Mint (N. Darshan) 1-8, 800/56, 600/42. Unextended. Starkova (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-2, 600/47. Easy. Rise Again (rb) 1-13.5, 800/57.5, 600/43.5. Handy. Sensations (K.V. Baskar) 1-9.5, 800/56, 600/43. Moved well. Momentous (rb) 1-13, 800/58.5, 600/43. Shaped well.

1200m: Perfect Blend (rb) 1-30.5, (1200-600) 43.5. Eased up.