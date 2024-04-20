This Is Gold favoured for Nilgiris 1000 Guineas

April 20, 2024 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM:

This Is Gold appears to have an edge over her rivals in the Nilgiris 1000 Guineas (1,400m), the first classic of the season to be run here on Saturday (April 20).

1. MYSTIC MEMORY HANDICAP (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, (0 to 19 eligible), 11-00 a.m.: 1. Samurai Blue (6) S.J. Moulin 60, 2. Kallania (8) P. Sai Kumar 57, 3. Multiwave (4) Ram Nandan 57, 4. Single Malt (9) Ramandeep 56.5, 5. Despacito (2) C. Umesh 55.5, 6. King Sun (5) P. Ajeeth Kumar 55.5, 7. Aviothic (1) A.S. Peter 54, 8. Desert Force (7) K.V. Baskar 54, 9. Knotty Power (10) G. Vivek 54 and 10. Touch Of Fury (3) M.S. Deora 50.5.

1. SAMURAI BLUE, 2. KNOTTY POWER, 3. MULTIWAVE

2. URBAN SEA CUP (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms), 11-30: 1. Cavallo Volante (3) C. Brisson 56, 2. Falconbridge (6) Farid Ansari 56, 3. Royal Chivalry (4) Nakhat Singh 56, 4. Majestic Princess (5) C. Umesh 54.5, 5. Seiko Katsu (2) P. Ajeeth Kumar 54.5 and 6. Vinalia (1) Hindu Singh 54.5.

1. ROYAL CHIVALRY, 2. VINALIA, 3. FALCONBRIDGE

3. URVASHI HANDICAP (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, (0 to 19 eligible), 12-00 noon: 1. Grace (4) Hindu Singh 60, 2. Mystic Zlatan (10) K.V. Baskar 59, 3. Radiant Joy (3) A.M. Tograllu 58.5, 4. Waytogo (1) Ramandeep 58.5, 5. Grey Beauty (8) P. Vikram 58, 6. Mr Starc (7) S. Imran 58, 7. Larado (2) Inayat 57.5, 8. Eclipse Award (6) Ram Nandan 53.5, 9. Arikattu (5) B. Dharshan 52.5 and 10. Sian (9) M.S. Deora 51.5.

1. GREY BEAUTY, 2. GRACE, 3. LARADO

4. NILGIRIS 1000 GUINEAS (Gr. III), (1,400m), 3-y-o fillies only (Terms), 12-30 p.m. 1. All Stars (7) Akshay Kumar 56, 2. Annette (5) C. Brisson 56, 3. Crown Angel (3) Nakhat Singh 56, 4. Gold Ride (2) C. Umesh 56, 5. Grey Wind (6) Hindu Singh 56, 6. Light The World (1) A. Sandesh 56 and 7. This Is Gold (4) P. Sai Kumar 56.

1. THIS IS GOLD, 2. GOLD RIDE, 3. ALL STARS

5. QUEEN OF THE HILLS HANDICAP (1,200m), rated 40 to 65 (20 to 39 eligible), 1-00: 1. Bertha (7) Koshi Kumar 60, 2. Spirit Of The Rose (10) L.A. Rozario 59.5, 3. Celeste (1) Ram Nandan 59, 4. Impiana (3) C. Umesh 59. 5. Off Shore Breeze (5) A.S. Peter 57, 6. Seeking The Stars (9) M.S. Deora 58.5, 7. First Missile (6) Surya Prakash 57.5, 8. Excellent Star (8) G. Vivek 57, 9. First Empress (4) Farid Ansari 55.5 and 10. Lady Wonder (2) P. Sai Kumar 55.5.

1. LADY WONDER, 2. SEEKING THE STARS, 3. IMPIANA

6. CATHERINE FALLS HANDICAP (1,500m), rated 00 to 25, 1-30: 1. Abilitare (3) Koshi Kumar 60, 2. Annalisa (4) C. Umesh 59.5, 3. Midnight Sparkle (5) Ram Nandan 59.5, 4. Gingersnap (7) L.A. Rozario 58, 5. Sunche Dreams (6) S. Imran 58, 6. Glorious Evensong (1) R.S. Jodha 57.5 and 7. War Emblem (2) Ashhad Asbar 57.5.

1. MIDNIGHT SPARKLE, 2. ANNALISA, 3. GLORIOUS EVENSONG

Jkt: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6; Mini Jkt: 3, 4, 5 & 6; Tr: 4, 5 & 6.