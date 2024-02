This Is Gold, Element, Rubert, Something Royal and Red Sea Star excel

February 20, 2024 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - CHENNAI:

This Is Gold, Element, Rubert, Something Royal and Red Sea Star excelled when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Feb. 20).

Outer sand:

600m: First Empress (Bharat Mal) 47. Lord Of The Turf (Bharat Mal) 45.5. Easy.

1000m: A 3-y-o (Smuggler’s Cove - Secret Pursuit) (rb), Krishvi (Ram Nandan) 1-14.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/47. Latter finished a length in front. Red Sea Star (ex: Mogul) (Ram Nandan) 1-10.5, 800/56, 600/43. Worked well. Truth In Wine (Hindu Singh) 1-15.5, 800/59.5, 600/45. Easy. Beautiful (rb), Grace (Hindu Singh) 1-12, 800/56.5, 600/44. Latter started and finished four lengths behind. Glorious King (M. Bhaskar), Golden Warrior (S. Imran) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39.5. They maintains form. Lavish Girl (Hindu Singh) 1-14.5, 800/1-2, 600/47.5. Moved freely. Luca (Hindu Singh) 55.5, 600/42.5. Pushed. Gold Ride (P. Vikram) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48.5. Eased up.

Inner sand:

600m: Mutant (rb) (1200-600) 44. Rwanda (rb) 45. Easy. Sangavai (rb) 43. A 3-y-o (Quasar - Tonteria) (Manikandan), Midnight Sparkle (Farhan Alam), Wisaka (rb) 44. They moved freely.

800m: Berrettini (Shah Alam) 57, 600/42. In good shape. Royal Baron (C. Brisson) (1400-600) 1-0. Easy.

1000m: This Is Gold (M. Bhaskar) 1-15.5, 800/57.5, 600/39.5. Maintains form. Element (A.S. Peter), Rubert (rb) 1-6.5, 800/53.5, 600/40.5. They impressed. Something Royal (Farhan Alam) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Moved on the bit. Reign Of Terror (Koshi Kumar) 1-15, 800/1-1.5, 600/48. Eased up. Zebula (rb), Forest Fragrance (rb) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48. Win Win (P. Vikram) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47. Easy.

1200m: Super Stride (rb) 1-33, (200-600) 44.5. Eased up.

Gate practice (inner sand):

1000m: Masterpiece (C. Brisson), Star Brand (S. Kabdhar), Royal Chivalry (Ram Nandan) 1-5.97. Masterpiece took a good jump. Rays Of Sun (Koshi Kumar), Gods Plan (N. Darshan) 1-4.91. Latter jumped out well. Alexander (S. Imran), Pluto (M. Bhaskar) 1-6.39. Latter finished a length in front. Dakshin Vijay (Farhan Alam), Wonderful Era (Bharat Mal) 1-9. Royal Treasure (Farid Ansari), Helen Of Troy (rb) 1-6.48. Former finished well in front. All Stars (Ram Nandan), Bluemed (A.S. Peter), Romualdo (rb) 1-5.27. They jumped out well. Grey Wind (S. Imran), Turf Melody (M. Bhaskar) 1-11.87. A level jump. Diamond And Pearls (rb), Desert Star (Farhan Alam) Ancourage (A.S. Peter) 1-8.90. First two named finished together in front. A 3-y-o (Quasar - Pristina) (Ram Nandan), King Sun (Koshi Kumar), (Tale Of A Champion - Ice Stone) (A.M. Tograllu) 1-8.90. The trio took a good jump.

Noted on Monday (Feb. 19):

Outer sand:

800m: Star Of Liberty (Farid Ansari) 1-2.5, 600/47.5. Easy. Bomber Jet (rb) 58.5, 600/45. Niggled. Groovin (Shyam Kumar) 57, 600/43.5. In fine condition. Knotty One (N. Darshan), Proposed (Koshi Kumar) 56.5, 600/44. Former moved better and finished a lengrth in front.

1000m: Mastercraft (Hindu Singh), Straordinario (rb) 1-13, 800/58.5, 600/45. They moved well. Conscious Keeper (Koshi Kumar) 1-15, 800/58, 600/43.5. Unextended.

Inner sand:

600m: Priceless Ruler (Bharat Mal) 40.5. In good shape. Race For The Stars (Rajendra Singh) 41. Handy. A 3-y-o (Saamidd - Glebe Queen) (Farhan Alam), Rubert (rb) 43. They moved freely. Royal Exemplar (Bharat Mal), Royal Supremacy (Farhan Alam) 44. They finished level.

800m: Bohemian Star (App) 56, 600/41.5. Moved well. Bluemed (rb), Desert Star (rb), 1-3.5, 600/48. Easy. Ancourage (rb) 1-2, 600/46.5. Easy.

1000m: Memory Lane (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-2, 600/48. Easy. Gajabo Grande (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/46. Easy. Kundavai (rb) 1-15, 800/1-1, 600/47.5. Eased up. Aurora Borealis (Bharat Mal) 1-9.5, 800/55, 600/42. In fine nick. Danny’s Girl (Shyam Kumar) 1-8, 800/52.5, 600/38. Impressed. Val D’Aran (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-2, 600/48. Easy. Win Win (P. Vikram), Luca (rb) 1-13, 800/58.5, 600/44.5. They moved on the bit. A 3-y-o (Planetaire - Pashmina) (rb), a 3-y-o (Akeed Champion - Silver Cruisre) 1-17, 800/1-2.5, 600/48. They moved freely.

Noted on Sunday (Feb. 18):

Outer sand:

600m: Royal Chivalry (Ram Nandan), Star Brand (rb) 43. They finished together.

Inner sand:

600m: Illustrious (Rajendra Singh) 39.5. Worked well. Empress Eternal (Rajendra Singh) 41. Moved well. Beauty Of The Turf (Bharat Mal) 43.5. Handy.

800m: Berrettini (S. Kabdhar) 58, 600/42. In good shape.

1000m: Groovin (Shyam Kumar) 1-17.5, 800/1-1, 600/46. Moved freely.

Noted on Saturday (Feb. 17):

Outer sand:

800m: Dear Lady (Jitendra Singh) 57, 600/43.5. Worked well.

1000m: Win Win (P. Vikram) 1-7.5, 800/53.5, 600/41.5. Responded well to the urgings.

Inner sand:

1000m: Yours Forever (Jitendra Singh) 1-13.5, 800/57, 600/40.5. In fine trim. Grey Wind (M. Bhaskar), Multiflora (S. Imran) 1-13.5, 800/57, 600/40.5. They moved impressively. Black Label (Shankar Lal Harijan) 1-12, 800/58.5, 600/45. Shaped well.

1200m: Pluto (M. Bhaskar), Spectacle (S. Imran) 1-25.5, 1000/1-9.5, 800/54, 600/39.5. They pleased.

Gate practice (inner sand):

1000m: Compassion (P. Vikram), Reet Petite (rb) 1-18.95. They were eased up after a smart jump. Thrill Of Power (rb), Kundavai (rb) 1-7.47. They took a good jump. King’s Battalion (Manikandan), Thomas Mount (Shankar Lal Harijan) 1-10.56.

Noted on Friday (Feb. 16):

Inner sand:

600m: A 3-y-o (Akeed Champion - Silver Cruise) (C. Brisson), 2 3-y-o (Planetaire - Pashmina) (A.S. Peter), a 3-y-o (Charmo - Fairy Fantasy) (rb) 46.5. They were easy.

800m: A 3-y-o (Arod - Amazing Charm) (rb), a 3-y-o (Lucifer Sam - Power Drive) (rb) 1-3, 600/48. A 3-y-o (Fiero - Summer Ray (M. Bhaskar), Spectacle (S. Imran) Marquita (rb) 1-2.5, 600/46.5. They moved freely. King’s Battalion (rb), Thomas Mount (rb) 1-3, 600/48.

1000m: Salome (rb) 1-18,. 800/1-3, 600/48. Easy. Speculation (C. Brisson) 1-15, 800/1-0.5, 600/45. Moved freely. Rays Of Sun (rb) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47. Kundavai (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/48. Eased up.