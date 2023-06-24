HamberMenu
Third Avenue claims the Chief Justice’s Cup

June 24, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Mr. Kersi H. Vachha’s Third Avenue (Akshay Kumar up) won the Chief Justice’s Cup the feature event of the races held here on Saturday (June 24). The winner is trained by Arti Doctor.

The results

1. DUPONT PLATE: TWILIGHT TORNADO (Inayat) 1, Millbrook (S. John) 2, Foi (Bhawani S) 3 and White Roses (Trevor) 4. Nose, 3/4 and 1-3/4. 1m 26.16s. Rs. 22 (w), 11, 38 and 22 (p), SHP: 127, THP: 45, FP: 973, Q: 378, Trinella: 2,660, Exacta: 5,576. Favourite: Twilight Tornado.

Owners: Mrs. Deepa Devaney & Mr. Sunil Kumar Y. Trainer: Neil Devaney.

2. SIR BRUCE PLATE (Div. II): AMAZING ATTRACTION (Trevor) 1, Imperial Gesture (Hindu S) 2, Prophecy (P.S. Chouhan) 3 Anadale (S. Saqlain) 4. 1-1/4, Nose and Snk. 1m 26.97s. Rs. 33 (w), 11, 23 and 14 (p), SHP: 66, THP: 50, FP: 203, Q: 155, Trinella: 933, Exacta: 1,628. Favourite: Anadale.

Owner: Mr. S. Pathy. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

3. PRABALO PLATE (Div. II): CAPRI GIRL (Sai Kiran) 1, Chul Bul Rani (Tousif) 2, By The Book (Zervan) 3 and Domina (Antony) 4. 1, 3-3/4 and Nk. 1m 13.74s. Rs. 41 (w), 18, 14 and 13 (p), SHP: 31, THP: 51, FP: 135, Q: 75, Trinella: 428, Exacta: 3,163. Favourite: Chul Bul Rani.

Owner: Mr. C.V. Prasad Rao. Trainer: Warren Singh.

4. SIR BRUCE PLATE (Div. I): GOLDEN GLOW (Akshay K) 1, Indian Sniper (Yash) 2, Windsor (Afroz Khan) 3 and Bleue Dali (P. Sai Kumar) 4. 1-1/4, 11 and 1-3/4. 1m 26.10s. Rs. 19 (w), 11, 10 and 29 (p), SHP: 29, THP: 59, FP: 32, Q: 15, Trinella: 267, Exacta: 1,028. Favourite: Golden Glow.

Owners: Mr. Mukul A. Sonawala, M/s. DT Racing & Breeding LLP rep. by Mr. D.R. Thacker & Mr. Girish Mehta. Trainer: Imtiaz Sait.

5. D. KUMAR SIDDANNA MEMORIAL CUP: CHAMPIONS WAY (Yash) 1, Ramiel (Hindu S) 2, Fortunate Son (N.S. Parmar) 3 and Splendido (Trevor) 4. 1-3/4, 1-3/4 and 1/2. 2m 06.82s. Rs. 17 (w), 10 and 48 (p), SHP: 76, THP: 25, FP: 173, Q: 128, Trinella: 562, Exacta: 1,869. Favourite: Champions Way.

Owners: Mr. Teja Gollapudi & M/s. Blazing Saddles (PF). Trainer: S. Narredu.

6. CHIEF JUSTICE’S CUP: THIRD AVENUE (Akshay K) 1, Rasputin (S. Saqlain) 2, King’s Ransom (P.S. Chouhan) 3 and Mojito (A. Imran) 4. 3/4, 3/4 and 1-1/4. 1m 51.28s. Rs. 112 (w), 46 and 14 (p), SHP: 36, THP: 86, FP: 2,272, Q: 910, Trinella: 2,735, Exacta: 10,611. Favourite: King’s Ransom.

Owner: Mr. Kersi H. Vachha. Trainer: Arti Doctor.

7. PRABALO PLATE (Div. I): CLASSIC CHARM (Srinath) 1, Ultimate Striker (Trevor) 2, The Golden Dream (M. Naveen) 3 and Acaster (Vivek) 4. 2, 1 and 1/2. 1m 13.90s. Rs. 74 (w), 28, 13 and 15 (p), SHP: 51, THP: 46, FP: 344, Q: 92, Trinella: 1,695, Exacta: 13,284. Favourite: The Golden Dream.

Owner: Dr. M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust rep. by Dr. A.C. Muthiah. Trainer: S. Ganapathy.

Jackpot: Rs. 43,619 (two tkts); Runner up: 1,699 (22 tkts); Treble (i): 300 (30 tkts); (ii): 8,105 (two tkts).

