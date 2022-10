Theon takes the Golconda St. Leger in style

HRC steward V. Krishna Das, right, presenting the Golconda St. Leger winner’s trophy to Theon’s owners Milan R Luthria, Inaara Luthria and Liane Luthria in the presence of stewards P. S. Reddy, and N. V. R. Narasimha Reddy in Hyderabad on Monday. | Photo Credit: G. Ramakrishna

Trainer Pesi Shroff’s ward Theon, ridden by P.S. Chouhan, won the Golconda St. Leger (Gr. 2), the stellar attraction of Monday’s (Oct. 24) races. The winner is owned by Ms. Ameeta Mehra & Mrs. Liame Milan Luthria.

Chouhan who piloted this son of Multidimensional—Fontainebleau pillar to post had an armchair ride to win the Classic by a double distance from his two rivals.

1. SANGAREDDY PLATE (1,400m), 4-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): FLYTOTHESTARS (P.S. Chouhan) 1, Spectacular Cruise (Suraj Narredu) 2, Quality Warrior (B.R. Kumar) 3 and Sorry Darling (Rafique Sk.) 4. 1-1/2, 1 and 2. 1m, 27.68s. ₹22 (w), 15, 14 and 16 (p). SHP: 38, THP: 56, SHW: 20 and 13, FP: 79, Q: 26, Tanala: 177. Favourite: Fly Tothe Stars. Owners: Mr. S.A. Shehzad Abbas & Mr. Syed Nawaz Hussain. Trainer: S.A. Shehzad Abbas.

2. PAKHAL LAKE CUP (2,400m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): YESTERDAY (Surya Prakash) 1, Arrowtown (Akshay Kumar) 2, Sucker Punch (P. Sai Kumar) 3 and New Hustle (B. Nikhil) 4. 4-1/4, 2-3/4 and 2-3/4. 2m, 36.53s. ₹27 (w), 14, 13 and 63 (p). SHP: 33, THP: 141, SHW: 15 and 14, FP: 74, Q: 40, Tanala: 923. Favourite: Arrowtown. Owners: Mr. Aditya P. Thackersey & Mrs. Lingala Aarti Reddy. Trainer: L.V.R. Deshmukh.

3. GOLCONDA ST. LEGER (Gr. II) (2,800m) (Terms), 4-y-o and 5-year-olds & upward: THEON (Multidimensional-Fontainebleau) (P.S. Chouhan) 1, Silvarius (Multidimensional- Silverina) (Antony Raj S) 2 and Bold Bidding (Win Legend- Bold Reply) (Akshay Kumar) 3. 20-1/2 and 34 -1/4. 2m, 58.17s. ₹11 (w), SHP: 13, FP: 12. Favourite: Theon. Owners: Ms. Ameeta Mehra & Mrs. Liane Milan Luthria. Trainer: P. Shroff.

4. SOLARIO PLATE (1,200m), Maiden, 3-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): BELLAQUE (Kiran Naidu) 1, Wind Sprite (Afroz Khan) 2, Life’s Living (A.A. Vikrant) 3 and Protocol (Md. Ismail) 4. 4-3/4, 1/2 and 2. 1m, 14.73s. ₹51 (w), 14, 13 and 18 (p). SHP: 40, THP: 52, SHW: 20 and 22, FP: 142, Q: 67, Tanala: 369. Favourite: Wind Sprite. Owners: Mr. Sudarshan Singh Rathore Kanwar & Mr. Rishiraj Singh Rathore. Trainer: Laxman Singh.

Note: Track Blazer (Santosh Raj up) jumped out late and did not participate.

5. MIRZA ZUNNUR AHMED MEMORIAL CUP (1,400m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): ASHWA MOROCCO (B.R. Kumar) 1, Arthur (P.S. Chouhan) 2, Mysterious Angel (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 3 and Beauty Blaze (Akshay Kumar) 4. Not run: Angelita. Hd, Hd and 3-1/4. 1m, 25.79s. ₹58 (w), 16, 12 and 18 (p), SHP: 31, THP: 41, SHW: 26 and 13, FP: 140, Q: 60, Tanala: 689. Favourite: Arthur. Owner: Mr. Ravinder Pal Singh Chauhan. Trainer: G. Shashikanth.

6. FIGHTING FORCE PLATE (1,400m), rated upto 25 (Cat. III): ALPINE GIRL (P. Sai Kumar) 1, Sye Ra (B. Nikhil) 2, Reining Queen (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 3 and Malahat (D.S. Deora) 4. Not run: First In Line. 1, 1-1/4 and 3/4. 1m, 29.27s. ₹35 (w), 16, 39 and 35 (p). SHP: 76, THP: SHW: 18 and 39 (p), FP: 304, Q: 149, Tanala: 1,900. Favourite: Malahat. Owners: Mr. K.S.V. Prasad Raju & Mr. G. Lakshmi Prasad. Trainer: K.S.V. Prasad Raju.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹4,496 (72 tkts.) & 30%: 426 (325 tkts.).

Mini Jackpot: 820 (216 tkts.).

Treble: (i) 107 (443 tkts.), (ii) 784 (101 tkts.).