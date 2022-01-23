Theon should deliver in Indian St. Leger

The five-year-old gelding Theon, who ran close second in his last start to My Opinion in the Stayers’ Cup, should make amends in the Villoo C. Poonawalla Indian St. Leger (Gr. 1), the main attraction of Sunday’s (Jan. 23) races here. Rails will be placed 4 metres wide from 1200m to 1000m and thereafter 5 metres wide upto the winning post.

In accordance with the permission received from the government authorities, the racing at the Mahalaxmi race course will be conducted behind closed doors (no spectators).

1. PLAY.RWITC.COM PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30, 12.45 p.m.: 1. Rodrigo (8) Trevor 62, 2. Safdar (10) Shahrukh Khan 61.5, 3. Turmeric Tower (5) Kaviraj 61, 4. Brilliant Light (11) Shelar 60.5, 5. Fortune Cookie (6) Ayyar 60.5, 6. Chastity (1) Aniket 59.5, 7. Divine Soul (4) Nazil 59, 8. Accenture (2) Kirtish 58.5, 9. Istanbul (3) T.S. Jodha 55.5, 10. Suited Aces (7) A. Prakash 52, 11. Smart Choice (12) Raghuveer 50.5 and 12. Gandalf (9) Peter 49.5.

1. RODRIGO, 2. ACCENTURE, 3. FORTUNE COOKIE

2. NOBLE PRINCE PLATE (2,000m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30, 1.15: 1. Fairmont (10) Zervan 59, 2. Key To The Mint (12) Trevor 59, 3. Charming Star (2) T.S. Jodha 58, 4. Irrepressible (7) Neeraj 58, 5. Brave Eagle (9) P.S. Chouhan 56.5, 6. Power Of Thor (4) Kaviraj 56.5, 7. Princess Of Naples (—), 8. Brazos (3) Parmar 55.5, 9. Dalasan (5) Ayyar 55, 10. Beastia (11) Bhawani 54.5, 11. Hot To Trot (6) C.S. Jodha 54.5, 12. Scotland (1) Dashrath 54 and 13. Shadows (8) S. Amit 49.

1. KEY TO THE MINT, 2. IRREPRESSIBLE, 3. FAIRMONT

3. Y.M. CHAUDHRY MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,000m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86-, 1.45: 1. Hidden Gold (3) P. Vinod 59, 2. Joaquin (2) Zeeshan 55, 3. Aegon (1) C.S. Jodha 51 and 4. Sharareh (4) Peter 49.

1. JOAQUIN

4. JEHANGIR P. DUBASH TROPHY (Div. II) (1,400m), Cl. IV, 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 46, 2.15: 1. Dreams (3) Parmar 59.5, 2. Evangeline (1) Zervan 58, 3. Sergio (8) A. Imran Khan 56.5, 4. Rising Brave (6) Shahrukh 55.5, 5. Gilt Edge (5) A. Prakash 54.5, 6. On Va Danser (7) Kaviraj 54, 7. Power Of Blessings (4) A. Gaikwad 54, 8. Winter Storm (9) Peter 53.5, 9. Hawk Eye (2) Bhawani 52.5 and 10. Memorable Moments (10) C.S. Jodha 50.

1. ON VA DANSER, 2. WINTER STORM, 3. DREAMS

5. CHANGE OF LUCK PLATE (1,000m) (Terms), 3-y-o only, 2.45: 1. Pegaso (6) Dashrath 57, 2. Balenciaga (3) Sandesh 55.5, 3. Better Half (2) Neeraj 55.5, 4. Brave Beauty (5) Zervan 55.5, 5. Divine Thoughts (1) Trevor 55.5 and 6. Flashing Famous (4) Bhawani 55.5.

1. BALENCIAGA, 2. PEGASO

6. SONNY BRAR TROPHY (2,000m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66, 3.15: 1. The Bawaji (3) Neeraj 59, 2. Flaming Lamborgini (1) Sandesh 58, 3. Mishka’s Pride (4) Zervan 57.5, 4. Wayin (5) Bhawani 57.5, 5. Treasure Gold (8) T.S. Jodha 56, 6. Circle Of Love (6) C.S. Jodha 54.5, 7. Mandeville (7) P.S. Chouhan 54.5 and 8. Sun Gold (2) Kirtish 54.5.

1. MANDEVILLE, 2. WAYIN, 3. THE BAWAJI

7. VILLOO C. POONAWALLA INDIAN ST. LEGER (Gr. 1) (2,800m) (Terms), 5-y-o only, 3.45: 1. LAGARDE (3) Trevor 57, 2. Marlboro Man (4) T.S. Jodha 57, 3. Theon (1) P.S. Chouhan 57 and 4. Apsara Star (2) S.A. Gray 55.5.

1. THEON

8. JEHANGIR P. DUBASH TROPHY (Div. I) (1,400m), Cl. IV, 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 46, 4.15: 1. Rambler (3) Kaviraj 61.5, 2. Enlightened (9) T.S. Jodha 60.5, 3. Vincenzo (10) Kirtish 60.5, 4. Chancellor (8) Sandesh 59, 5. Sandman (7) A. Imran Khan 59, 6. Fassbinder (5) Akshay 58.5, 7. Ron (1) P.S. Chouhan 57.5, 8. Bold Advance (2) Dashrath 56.5, 9. Fleur De Lys (4) C.S. Jodha 55.5 and 10. Lightningonmyfeet (6) Peter 52.5.

1. RAMBLER, 2. VINCENZO, 3. CHANCELLOR

9. PLAY.RWITC.COM PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30, 4.45: 1. Cold Pursuit (11) Rupesh 62, 2. La Petite Maison (12) P. Shinde 62, 3. Myrcella (13) Kaviraj 62, 4. Next Stop The Moon (1) P. Vinod 62, 5. Red Riot (10) S. Amit 62, 6. Royal Crown (4) Aniket 62, 7. Ame (5) V. Walkar 61.5, 8. Anointed (8) T.S. Jodha 61.5, 9. Remy Red (2) Dashrath 61.5, 10. Exclusive (9) Trevor 60.5, 11. Dagger’s Strike (7) C.S. Jodha 59.5, 12. Kardashian (3) Nazil 56 and 13. Supreme Being (6) A. Prakash 53.

1. EXCLUSIVE, 2. MYRCELLA, 3. REMY RED

Day’s Best: JOAQUIN

Jackpot: (i) 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6. (ii) 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9; Treble: (i) 3, 4 & 5. (ii) 6, 7 & 8. (iii) 7, 8 & 9; Tanala: All races; Super Jackpot : 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9.