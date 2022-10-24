Theon primed to deliver in Golconda St. Leger

October 24, 2022 00:30 IST

October 24, 2022 00:30 IST

Trainer Pesi Shroff’s ward Theon, which maintains his winning form, should not find it difficult to win the Golconda St. Leger from his two rivals, the main attraction of Monday’s (Oct. 24) races.

1. SANGAREDDY PLATE (1,400m), 4-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 1.50 p.m.: 1. Quality Warrior (9) B.R. Kumar 60, 2. Explosive (4) P. Ajeeth Kumar 59.5, 3. Fly To the Stars (1) P.S. Chouhan 59.5, 4. Salisbury (2) Afroz Khan 58, 5. Silk (6) Koushik 58, 6. Pedro Planet (10) P. Sai Kumar 57.5, 7. Aiza (7) Aneel 55, 8. Siri (3) Md. Ismail 54.5, 9. Sorry Darling (11) Rafique Sk. 54.5, 10. Spectacular Cruise (8) Suraj Narredu 54.5 and 11. Fatuma (5) Gaurav Singh 53.

1. SPECTACULAR CRUISE, 2. SALISBURY, 3. EXPLOSIVE

2. PAKHAL LAKE CUP (2,400m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 2.25: 1. Yesterday (8) Surya Prakash 60, 2. City Cruise (3) R.S. Jodha 59, 3. Forever Bond (9) P. Ajeeth Kumar 56.5, 4. Sucker Punch (4) P. Sai Kumar 55, 5. Arrowtown (2) Akshay Kumar 53.5, 6. New Hustle (7) B. Nikhil 53.5, 7. Swiss Girl (6) Suraj Narredu 53.5, 8. Akash (1) B.R. Kumar 51 and 9. My Way Or Highway (5) D.S. Deora 51.

1. SWISS GIRL, 2. ARROWTOWN, 3. YESTERDAY

3. GOLCONDA ST. LEGER (Gr. II) (2,800m) (Terms), 4-y-o and 5 year olds & upwards, 3.00: 1. Silvarus (1) Antony Raj S 57, 2. Theon (3) P.S. Chouhan 57 and 3. Bold Bidding (2) Akshay Kumar 55.5.

1. THEON

4. SOLARIO PLATE (1,200m), Maiden, 3-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45, 3.35: 1. Wind Sprite (13) Afroz Khan 60, 2. Lights On (5) R.S. Jodha 56.5, 3. Bellaque (12) Kiran Naidu 56, 4. Master Touch (3) Uday Kiran 56, 5. Palladium (6) Surya Prakash 56, 6. Protocol (7) Md. Ismail 56, 7. First Apostle (11) Rafique Sk. 55, 8. Life’s Living (10) A.A. Vikrant 55, 9. RX Hundred (4) B. Nikhil 55, 10. Track Blazer (8) Santosh Raj 54.5, 11. Fast Track (9) Khurshad Alam 54, 12. Aarya (2) Gaurav Singh 53.5, 13. Ikra (14) Aneel 53.5 and 14. Alina (1) P. Sai Kumar 53.

1. WIND SPRITE, 2. BELLAQUE, 3. PALLADIUM

5. MIRZA ZUNNUR AHMED MEMORIAL CUP (1,400m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 4.10: 1. Mark My Day (3) Gaurav Singh 60.5, 2. Ashwa Morocco (6) B.R. Kumar 60, 3. Miss Little Angel (5) Santosh Raj 57, 4. Arthur (2) P.S. Chouhan 56.5, 5. Mysterious Angel (1) P. Ajeeth Kumar 55.5, 6. Gregor Clegane (11) Aneel 55, 7. Beauty Blaze (9) Akshay Kumar 54.5, 8. Angelita (7) Afroz Khan 52, 9. Angel Tesoro (10) G Naresh 51.5, 10. Southern Act (4) Md. Ismail 51.5 and 11. Unmatched (8) Surya Prakash 50.

1. ASHWA MOROCCO, 2. ARTHUR, 3. MISS LITTLE ANGEL

6. FIGHTING FORCE PLATE (1,400m), rated upto 25 (Cat. III), 4.45: 1. Alpine Girl (14) P. Sai Kumar 60, 2. City Of Hustle (6) G. Naresh 60, 3. Malahat (5) D.S. Deora 60, 4. Sye Ra (10) B. Nikhil 60, 5. Ella Eldingar (9) B.R. Kumar 59.5, 6. Silver Lining (2) Afroz Khan 59, 7. Reining Queen (8) P. Ajeeth Kumar 58, 8. Silk Route (3) Kiran Naidu 58, 9. Hip Hop (12) Gaurav Singh 57.5, 10. Red River (13) R.S. Jodha 57.5, 11. Arba Wahed Arba (4) A.A. Vikrant 57, 12. First In Line (1) Surya Prakash 57, 13. Lifetime (11) Uday Kiran 55 and 14. AR Superior (7) Santosh Raj 53.

1. RED RIVER, 2. MALAHAT, 3. REINING QUEEN

Day’s Best: THEON

Jackpot: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Treble: (i) 2, 3 & 4. (ii) 4, 5 & 6.

Tanala: 1, 2, 4, 5 & 6.