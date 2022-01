Theon lives up to his billing in Indian St. Leger

Trainer Pesi Shroff’s Theon (P.S. Chouhan astride) won the Villoo C. Poonawalla Indian St. Leger (Gr. 1), the classic attraction of Sunday’s (Jan. 23) races here. The winner is owned by Miss. Ameeta Mehra & Mrs. Liane M. Luthria.

Jockey P. Trevor hogged the limelight by riding four winners on the day.

Chouhan confidently kept Theon in the third position till the bend and later in the straight, when asked by his pilot, Theon gradually improved and drew away from his rivals to win with a fair margin.

1. PLAY.RWITC.COM PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30: RODRIGO (Trevor) 1, Brilliant Light (Shealr) 2, Chastity (Aniket) 3 and Fortune Cookie (Ayyar) 4. 5-1/4, Lnk and 2. 1m, 11.60s. ₹16 (w), 12, 68 and 28 (p). SHP: 323, FP: 570, Q: 501, Tanala: 4,259 and 2,434. Favourite: Rodrigo. Owners: Mr. Cyrus S. Poonawalla, Mr. Adar C. Poonawalla & Mrs. Natasha A. Poonawalla rep. Villoo C. Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt. Ltd, M/s. Saleem Fazelbhoy, Munchi P. Shroff & Dinsha P. Shroff. Trainer: Dallas Todywalla.

2. NOBLE PRINCE PLATE (2,000m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30: KEY TO THE MINT (Trevor) 1, Irrepressible (Neeraj) 2, Power Of Thor (Kaviraj) 3 and Brazos (Parmar) 4. Not run: Princess Of Naples. 3/4, 3-1/2 and Sh. 2m, 4.03s. ₹36 (w), 13, 13 and 23 (p). SHP: 49, FP: 174, Q: 63, Tanala: 543 and 427. Owners: Mr. Cyrus S. Poonawalla, Mr. Adar C. Poonawalla & Mrs. Natasha A. Poonawalla rep. Villoo Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt. Ltd., M/s. Saleem Fazelbhoy, Solomon F. Sopher, Kairus Dadachanji & Hoshang J. Nazir. Trainer: Dallas Todywalla.

Note: Dalasan (M. Ayyar up) refused to raise a gallop after the start and did not participate

3. Y.M. CHAUDHRY MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,000m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86: JOAQUIN (Zeeshan) 1, Sharareh (Peter) 2, Aegon (C.S. Jodha) 3 and Hidden Gold (P. Vinod) 4. 3-1/2, 1 and 3. 58.36s. ₹13 (w), 10 and 19 (p). SHP: 51, FP: 53, Q: 241, Tanala: 126 and 30. Favourite: Joaquin. Owners: Mr. Jaydev M. Mody rep. J.M. Livestock Pvt. Ltd. & Mr. Ashish Kiran Kapadia. Trainer: Shazaan Shah.

4. JEHANGIR P. DUBASH TROPHY (Div. II) (1,400m), Cl. IV, 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 46: EVANGELINE (Zervan) 1, Winter Storm (Peter) 2, Dreams (Parmar) 3 and On Va Danser (Kaviraj) 4. 4-1/4, 1-1/2 and 1. 1m, 25.01s. ₹21 (w), 15, 15 and 15 (p). SHP: 57, FP: 170, Q: 75, Tanala: 314 and 107. Favourite: Evangeline. Owner: Mr. Balam Mohla. Trainer: Vishal Gaikwad.

5. CHANGE OF LUCK PLATE (1,000m) (Terms), 3-y-o only: DIVINE THOUGHTS (Trevor) 1, Brave Beauty (Zervan) 2, Balenciaga (Sandesh) 3 and Flashing Famous (Bhawani) 4. 3-1/2, 1-1/4 and 3/4. 59.19s. ₹20 (w), 12 and 38 (p). SHP: 42, FP: 208, Q: 125, Tanala: 296 and 81. Favourite: Balenciaga. Owners: Mr. Ashok Ranpise, Mr. Prakash Babu, M/s. Kishore M. Dingra, Vhishwajeet Sood & Altaf Hussain. Trainer: Altaf Hussain.

6. SONNY BRAR TROPHY (2,000m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: THE BAWAJI (Neeraj) 1, Mandeville (P.S. Chouhan) 2, Treasure Gold (T.S. Jodha) 3 and Sun Gold (Kirtish) 4. 3/4, 3/4 and 1. 2m, 05.18s. ₹35 (w), 18, 14 and 27 (p). SHP: 49, FP: 131, Q: 172, Tanala: 1,520 and 724. Favourite: Flaming Lamborgini. Owners: Equs Racing (PF) & Mr. Berjis Minoo Desai. Trainer: P. Shroff.

7. VILLOO C. POONAWALLA INDIAN ST. LEGER (Gr. 1) (2,800m), (Terms) 5-y-o only: THEON (Multidimensional-Fontainebleau) (P.S. Chouhan) 1, LAGARDE (Kingda Ka-La Terrasse) (Trevor) 2, APSARA STAR (Win Legend-Actuate) (S.A. Gray) 3 and MARLBORO MAN (Royal Gladiator-Moneypenny) (T.S. Jodha) 4. 5-1/4, 13-1/4 and 18-1/4. 2m, 59.19s. ₹15 (w), 10 and 10 (p). SHP: 18, FP: 18, Q: 11, Tanala: 15 and 17. Favourite: Theon. Owners: Miss. Ameeta Mehra & Mrs. Liane M. Luthria. Trainer: P. Shroff.

8. JEHANGIR P. DUBASH TROPHY (Div. I) (1,400m), Cl. IV, 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 46: RAMBLER (Kaviraj) 1, Ron (P.S. Chouhan) 2, Fleur De Lys (C.S. Jodha) 3 and Chancellor (Sandesh) 4. 4-3/4, 4-1/2 and 2-3/4. 1m, 23.68s. ₹23 (w), 13, 23 and 36 (p). SHP: 74, FP: 220, Q: 256, Tanala: 2,682 & 2,011. Favourite: Rambler. Owner: Mr. Jaydev M. Mody rep. J.M. Livestock Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Shazaan Shah.

9. PLAY.RWITC.COM PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30: EXCLUSIVE (Trevor) 1, Remy Red (Dashrath) 2, Myrcella (Kaviraj) 3 and Royal Crown (Aniket) 4. 3/4, 2-1/2 and 1-3/4. 1m, 11.99s. ₹19 (w), 14, 16 and 15 (p). SHP: 36, FP: 59, Q: 36, Tanala: 77 and 42. Favourite: Exclusive.

Owners: Mr. Cyrus S. Poonawalla, Mr. Adar C. Poonawalla & Mrs. Natasha A. Poonawalla rep. Villoo Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt. Ltd., M/s. Saleem Fazelbhoy, Dinsha P. Shroff & Munchi P. Shroff. Trainer: Altaf Hussain.

Jackpot: (i) 70%: ₹3,068 (8 tkts.) & 30%: 178 (59 tkts.); (ii) 70%: 2,035 (82 tkts.) & 30%: 421 (170 tkts.).

Treble: (i) 258 (37 tkts.), (ii) 258 (44 tkts.), (iii) 160 (95 tkts.).

Super Jackpot: 70%: 1,982 (11 tkts.), 30%: 467 (20 tkts.).