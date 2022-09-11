Theon for President Of India Gold Cup

Trainer P. Shroff’s ward Theon, who is in good condition, should not find it difficult to win the President Of India Gold Cup, the chief event of Sunday’s (Sept. 11) races.

1. MEDAK PLATE (1,400m) Maiden, 3-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 1.45 p.m.: 1. Ok Boss (5) Santosh Raj 60, 2. Dream Station (2) Akshay Kumar 57.5, 3. Above The Law (9) Md. Ismail 56, 4. Cash Register (3) Chouhan 54.5, 5. Challenger (10) R.S. Jodha 54, 6. Baisa (7) Kiran Naidu 53.5, 7. Redeem Our Pledge (1) Trevor 53.5, 8. Silver Lining (8) Afroz Khan 52.5, 9. Akash (6) Rafique Sk. 51.5 and 10. Silk Route (4) B. Nikhil 50.5.

1. DREAM STATION, 2. CASH REGISTER, 3. OK BOSS

2. TUDOR JET PLATE (1,800m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II), 2.15: 1. Canterbury (9) B.R. Kumar 56, 2. City Cruise (10) Nakhat Singh 56, 3. Hero Of The East (3) Akshay Kumar 56, 4. My Way Or Highway (2) Mohit Singh 56, 5. Sergeant Reckless (6) Kiran Naidu 56, 6. Soorya Vahan (4) Md. Ismail 56, 7. Turgut (1) Afroz Khan 56, 8. Carnival Lady (7) Gaurav Singh 54.5, 9. Purple Rock (8) B. Nikhil 54.5 and 10. Voice Of A Dream (5) Trevor 54.5.

1. HERO OF THE EAST, 2. VOICE OF A DREAM, 3. CARNIVAL LADY

3. ROCK OF GIBRALTAR PLATE (1,800m), rated upto 25 (Cat. III), 2.45: 1. Call Of The Blue (7) Gaurav Singh 62, 2. Queen Blossom (1) Md. Ismail 62, 3. N R I Ruby (2) Santosh Raj 60, 4. Neffereti (5) P. Vikram 59.5, 5. Amalfitana (6) P.S. Chouhan 59, 6. AR Superior (4) Kiran Naidu 56, 7. That’s My Way (3) Afroz Khan 55.5 and 8. Cephalonia (8) B. Nikhil 50.

1. QUEEN BLOSSOM, 2. AMALFITANA, 3. N R I RUBY

4. PRESIDENT OF INDIA GOLD CUP (Gr. 2) (2,400m) (Terms), 4-y-o & upward, 3.15: 1. Theon (2) P.S. Chouhan 62, 2. Pissarro (3) Trevor 55.5 and 3. N R I Infinity (1) Akshay Kumar 50.5.

1. THEON

5. TELANGANA AND ANDHRA SUB AREA TROPHY (1,200m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 3.45: 1. Carlisle (7) Mukesh Kumar 60, 2. Cosmico (4) D.S. Deora 60, 3. Laurus (6) Akshay Kumar 59.5, 4. Stag’s Leap (2) Suraj Narredu 59, 5. Divine Connection (8) R.S. Jodha 58.5, 6. Exclusive Spark (5) Md. Ismail 58.5, 7. Blue Label (13) Nakhat Singh 57, 8. Star Cruise (10) Kuldeep Singh 57, 9. Theo’s Choice (1) Kiran Naidu 57, 10. Wot’s Up Jay (12) G. Naresh 54, 11. Soorya Kiran (11) Abhay Singh 53.5, 12. Blast In Class (14) Khurshad Alam 53, 13. Fatuma (3) P. Gaddam 53 and 14. Sweet Talk (9) Santosh Raj 53.

1. LAURUS, 2 STAG’S LEAP, 3. DIVINE CONNECTION

6. RED SURPRISE PLATE (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II), 4-15: 1. Acrobat (15) Surya Prakash 56, 2. China Town (5) Kuldeep Singh 56, 3. Life Is Good (6) Abhay Singh 56, 4. My Grandeur (11) B. Nikhil 56, 5. Orin Swift (2) A.A. Virkant 56, 6. Protocol (14) Md. Ismail 56, 7. Shubhrak (1) P. Vikram 56, 8. Star Medal (8) Nakhat Singh 56, 9. Alina (7) Khurshad Alam 54.5, 10. Dyanoosh (9) Akshay Kumar 54.5, 11. Hoping Cloud (13) Mohit Singh 54.5, 12. Life’s Living (10) Rafique Sk. 54.5, 13. Malahat (4) D.S. Deora 54.5, 14. Once I Come (12) Kiran Naidu 54.5 and 15. Yaletown (3) P.S. Chouhan 54.5.

1. YALETOWN, 2. DYANOOSH, 3. PROTOCOL

Day’s Best: THEON

Jackpot: 1, 2, 3, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 2, 3, 5 & 6.

Treble: (i) 1, 2 & 3. (ii) 4, 5 & 6.

Tanala: 1, 2, 3, 5 & 6.