Theon excels

Theon excelled when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Sept. 3) morning.

Inner sand:

400m: Outlander (Zameer), Nelson River (Shahrukh) 25. Pair level.

600m: Agostini Carracci (Nazil) 42. Easy. Blue Dew (Bhawani) 42. Easy. M'sarrat (Gore) 37. Pushed.

800m: Commandment (A. Gaikwad), Chieftain (P. Shinde) 51, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely. Pure (Parmar), Fast Rain (Dhebe) 51, 600/38. Former is in good shape and they finished level. Lord Fenicia (Peter), Immortal Love (S.J. Sunil) 54, 600/40. Pair moved level freely. Birkin Blower (Nazil) 49, 600/37. Impressed. Fairuza (Zervan) 54, 600/40. Worked freely. Django (Zervan) 50, 600/37. Responded well. Polyneices (rb) 51, 600/38. Urged. Thunberg (Chouhan) 56, 600/43. Easy. Judy Blue Eyes (Zervan) 50, 600/36. Moved nicely.

1000m: Fairmont (Zervan) 1-8, 800/53, 600/38. Moved fluently. Queen O' War (Parmar) 1-7, 800/52, 600/38. Shaped well. Eleos (S. Sunil), Inamorata (Trevor) 1-10, 800/54, 600/41. Pair moved together freely. Gangster (Joseph) 1-5, 600/38. Fully stretched.

1200m: Kinnara (Trevor), Emperor Roderic (Chouhan) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/40. They moved neck and neck freely. Presidential (Trevor), Claudius (Chouhan) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/52, 600/39. Both moved well. Sunrise Ruby (Nazil) 1-19, 1000/1-4, 800/51, 600/38. Good work. Monarchy (Nazil) 1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Urged in the last part.

1600m: Theon (Chouhan), Mandeville (C. Umesh) 1-47, 1400/1-33, 1200/1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Former, who is fit as a fiddle, easily outclassed the latter by a distance.