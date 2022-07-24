Theon comfortably wins the Bangalore St. Leger
P. Shroff-trained Theon (P.S. Chouhan up) won the Bangalore St. Leger, the chief event of the races held here on Sunday (July 24). The winner is owned by Ms. Ameeta Mehra & Mrs. Liane Milan Luthria. Theon, who took a smart jump, led all the way, responded tremendously to the reminders in the final stages and won comfortably.
1. CAMINO PLATE (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 00 to 25, 5-y-o & over: BELDONA (Akshay K) 1, Akasi (Vivek) 2, Activated (Trevor) 3 and Bramastram (Nazerul) 4. 2-1/4, 1/2 and 1-3/4. 1m, 27.35s. ₹19 (w), 11, 64 and 16 (p), SHP: 183, THP: 46, FP: 474, Q: 267, Trinella: 814 and 172, Exacta: 2,833 and 1,943. Favourite: Beldona. Owner: Mr. Nanda Kumar N. Trainer: Kishan Thomas.
2. BHISHMA PLATE (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over: ANSALDO (Srinath) 1, Super Ruffian (Hindu S) 2, Striking Memory (S. Saqlain) 3 and Toronero (L.A. Rozario) 4. 2-1/2, 2-1/2 and 3/4. 1m, 26.53s. ₹31 (w), 10, 23 and 24 (p), SHP: 60, THP: 42, FP: 341, Q: 191, Trinella: 1,780 and 910, Exacta: 7,101 and 3,043. Favourite: Electric Blue. Owners: Mr. K. Manoj Kumar, Mr. Rajan Aggarwal & Mr. P. Prasanna Kumar. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.
3. D.M. KUMARASWAMY MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,600m), rated 40 to 65, 5-y-o & over: FOREVER TOGETHER (Angad) 1, Caracas (Akshay K) 2, Multistarrer (Trevor) 3 and Extraordinary (Arvind K) 4. 1/2, 3/4 and 4-1/4. 1m, 38.35s. ₹29 (w), 17 and 18 (p), SHP: 33, THP: 45, FP: 93, Q: 41, Trinella: 94 and 52, Exacta: 230 and 317. Favourite: Forever Together. Owners: Villoo Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt Ltd rep by. Mr. Cyrus S. Poonawalla, Mr. Adar C. Poonawalla & Mrs. Natasha A. Poonawalla. Trainer: Rajesh Narredu.
4. BARALOY PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over: THE ADVISER (Arvind K) 1, Habanero (G. Vivek) 2, Domina (S. John) 3 and Don’s Den (Jagadeesh) 4. 1/2, 3-3/4 and 1-1/4. 1m, 15.36s. ₹16 (w), 11, 27 and 14 (p), SHP: 84, THP: 38, FP: 171, Q: 126, Trinella: 284 and 83, Exacta: 661 and 413. Favourite: The Adviser. Owner: Mr. B.E. Vasanth Kumar. Trainer: Sharat Kumar.
5. BANGALORE ST. LEGER (2,800m), 4-y-o & over, (Terms): THEON (P.S. Chouhan) 1, My Opinion (Akshay K) 2, Pissarro (Trevor) 3 and Speedster (Suraj) 4. Not run: Flash Bond. 2, 4 and 7. 3m, 00.75s. ₹13 (w), 10 and 15 (p), SHP: 16, THP: 25, FP: 21, Q: 20, Trinella: 61 and 35. Favourite: Theon. Owners: Ms. Ameeta Mehra & Mrs. Liane Milan Luthria. Trainer: P. Shroff.
6. BHISHMA PLATE (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over: ACASTER (Srinath) 1, Dragon’s Gold (Suraj) 2, Impeccable (Vinod Shinde) 3 and Stunning Beauty (Arvind K) 4. Not run: Lagopus. Shd, 2 and 2-3/4. 1m, 27.49s. ₹36 (w), 12, 12 and 62 (p), SHP: 33, THP: 121, FP: 93, Q: 35, Trinella: 1,824 and 1,259, Exacta: 6,681 and 1,750. Favourite: Dragon’s Gold. Owner: Mr. Roopesh S. Trainer: Warren Singh.
7. BARALOY PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over: TENALI (Akshay K) 1, Lady Supremos (Rayan) 2, Flying Quest (Darshan) 3 and Divine Blessings (S. John) 4. 2-1/4 and 1 and 1/2. 1m, 13.64s. ₹23 (w), 10, 33 and 20 (p), SHP: 136, THP: 41, FP: 593, Q: 462, Trinella: 2,298 and 1,108, Exacta: 14,442 and 2,751. Favourite: Tenali. Owner: Mr. Meka Yugandhar. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.
8. CAMINO PLATE (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 00 to 25, 5-y-o & over: ANOTHER RAINBOW (G. Vivek) 1, Thunderstruck (Akshay K) 2, Daring Sweetheart (S. Mubarak) 3 and Fierce Fighter (Arshad) 4. 1-1/2, 1-3/4 and 1. 1m, 27.78s. ₹37 (w), 14, 14 and 16 (p), SHP: 34, THP: 58, FP: 78, Q: 35, Trinella: 280 and 165, Exacta: 2,146 and 1,104. Favourite: Thunderstruck. Owner: Mr. Syed Muheeb. Trainer: M. Rajendra Singh.
Jackpot: ₹1,999 (50 tkts.); Runner-up: 163 (263 tkts.); Treble (i): 68 (138 tkts.); (ii): 727 (15 tkts.).
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.