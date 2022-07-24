Theon comfortably wins the Bangalore St. Leger

K. Uday Eswaran, chairman Turf authorities of India and BTC chairman, left, with Theon’s owners Liane Milan Luthria, Milan Luthria, trainer P. Shroff, and jockey P.S. Chouhan after presenting the trophies for the Bangalore St. Leger at the Bangalore Turf Club in Bengaluru on Sunday (July 24). | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Theon (P.S. Chouhan up) winning the Bangalore St. Leger at the Bangalore Turf Club in Bengaluru on July 24, 2022. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

P. Shroff-trained Theon (P.S. Chouhan up) won the Bangalore St. Leger, the chief event of the races held here on Sunday (July 24). The winner is owned by Ms. Ameeta Mehra & Mrs. Liane Milan Luthria. Theon, who took a smart jump, led all the way, responded tremendously to the reminders in the final stages and won comfortably.

1. CAMINO PLATE (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 00 to 25, 5-y-o & over: BELDONA (Akshay K) 1, Akasi (Vivek) 2, Activated (Trevor) 3 and Bramastram (Nazerul) 4. 2-1/4, 1/2 and 1-3/4. 1m, 27.35s. ₹19 (w), 11, 64 and 16 (p), SHP: 183, THP: 46, FP: 474, Q: 267, Trinella: 814 and 172, Exacta: 2,833 and 1,943. Favourite: Beldona. Owner: Mr. Nanda Kumar N. Trainer: Kishan Thomas.

2. BHISHMA PLATE (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over: ANSALDO (Srinath) 1, Super Ruffian (Hindu S) 2, Striking Memory (S. Saqlain) 3 and Toronero (L.A. Rozario) 4. 2-1/2, 2-1/2 and 3/4. 1m, 26.53s. ₹31 (w), 10, 23 and 24 (p), SHP: 60, THP: 42, FP: 341, Q: 191, Trinella: 1,780 and 910, Exacta: 7,101 and 3,043. Favourite: Electric Blue. Owners: Mr. K. Manoj Kumar, Mr. Rajan Aggarwal & Mr. P. Prasanna Kumar. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

3. D.M. KUMARASWAMY MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,600m), rated 40 to 65, 5-y-o & over: FOREVER TOGETHER (Angad) 1, Caracas (Akshay K) 2, Multistarrer (Trevor) 3 and Extraordinary (Arvind K) 4. 1/2, 3/4 and 4-1/4. 1m, 38.35s. ₹29 (w), 17 and 18 (p), SHP: 33, THP: 45, FP: 93, Q: 41, Trinella: 94 and 52, Exacta: 230 and 317. Favourite: Forever Together. Owners: Villoo Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt Ltd rep by. Mr. Cyrus S. Poonawalla, Mr. Adar C. Poonawalla & Mrs. Natasha A. Poonawalla. Trainer: Rajesh Narredu.

4. BARALOY PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over: THE ADVISER (Arvind K) 1, Habanero (G. Vivek) 2, Domina (S. John) 3 and Don’s Den (Jagadeesh) 4. 1/2, 3-3/4 and 1-1/4. 1m, 15.36s. ₹16 (w), 11, 27 and 14 (p), SHP: 84, THP: 38, FP: 171, Q: 126, Trinella: 284 and 83, Exacta: 661 and 413. Favourite: The Adviser. Owner: Mr. B.E. Vasanth Kumar. Trainer: Sharat Kumar.

5. BANGALORE ST. LEGER (2,800m), 4-y-o & over, (Terms): THEON (P.S. Chouhan) 1, My Opinion (Akshay K) 2, Pissarro (Trevor) 3 and Speedster (Suraj) 4. Not run: Flash Bond. 2, 4 and 7. 3m, 00.75s. ₹13 (w), 10 and 15 (p), SHP: 16, THP: 25, FP: 21, Q: 20, Trinella: 61 and 35. Favourite: Theon. Owners: Ms. Ameeta Mehra & Mrs. Liane Milan Luthria. Trainer: P. Shroff.

6. BHISHMA PLATE (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over: ACASTER (Srinath) 1, Dragon’s Gold (Suraj) 2, Impeccable (Vinod Shinde) 3 and Stunning Beauty (Arvind K) 4. Not run: Lagopus. Shd, 2 and 2-3/4. 1m, 27.49s. ₹36 (w), 12, 12 and 62 (p), SHP: 33, THP: 121, FP: 93, Q: 35, Trinella: 1,824 and 1,259, Exacta: 6,681 and 1,750. Favourite: Dragon’s Gold. Owner: Mr. Roopesh S. Trainer: Warren Singh.

7. BARALOY PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over: TENALI (Akshay K) 1, Lady Supremos (Rayan) 2, Flying Quest (Darshan) 3 and Divine Blessings (S. John) 4. 2-1/4 and 1 and 1/2. 1m, 13.64s. ₹23 (w), 10, 33 and 20 (p), SHP: 136, THP: 41, FP: 593, Q: 462, Trinella: 2,298 and 1,108, Exacta: 14,442 and 2,751. Favourite: Tenali. Owner: Mr. Meka Yugandhar. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

8. CAMINO PLATE (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 00 to 25, 5-y-o & over: ANOTHER RAINBOW (G. Vivek) 1, Thunderstruck (Akshay K) 2, Daring Sweetheart (S. Mubarak) 3 and Fierce Fighter (Arshad) 4. 1-1/2, 1-3/4 and 1. 1m, 27.78s. ₹37 (w), 14, 14 and 16 (p), SHP: 34, THP: 58, FP: 78, Q: 35, Trinella: 280 and 165, Exacta: 2,146 and 1,104. Favourite: Thunderstruck. Owner: Mr. Syed Muheeb. Trainer: M. Rajendra Singh.

Jackpot: ₹1,999 (50 tkts.); Runner-up: 163 (263 tkts.); Treble (i): 68 (138 tkts.); (ii): 727 (15 tkts.).