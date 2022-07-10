Theon bags Maharaja’s Gold Cup

Pramoda Devi Wadiyar of the erstwhile royal family of Mysuru, Turf Authorities of India and BTC chairman K. Uday Eswaran, with The Maharaja’s Gold Cup winner THEON owner Milan Luthria, Liane Milan and daughter Inaara, left, trainer P. Shroff, right, and jockey P.C. Chouhan, second right, on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

P. Shroff trained Theon (P.S. Chouhan up) won the Maharaja’s Gold Cup, the chief event of the races held here on Sunday (July 10). The winner is owned by Ms. Ameeta Mehra & Mrs. Liane Milan Luthria.

Theon, who took a smart jump, led all the way. It responded tremendously to the urgings in the final stages and won comfortably.

The results:

1. MAHALAKSHMI PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 00 to 25: FIERCE FIGHTER (T.S. Jodha) 1, Perfect Halo (Rajesh K) 2, Jai Vikram (G. Vivek) 3 and Ultimate Choice (P. Surya) 4. 3/4. Nose and 4-1/4. 1m 18.44s. Rs. 27 (w), 13, 16 and 19 (p), SHP: 48, THP: 42, FP: 132, Q: 91, Trinella: 320 and 100, Exacta: 3,498 and 1,927. Favourite: Fierce Fighter. Owner: Mr. Dayanand Kachuwah. Trainer: Faraz Arshad.

2. CHAITANYA CHAKRAM PLATE (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 5-y-o & over: OMBUDSMAN (G. Vivek) 1, Chisox (L.A. Rozario) 2, Copper Sunrise (Akshay K) 3 and Anne Boleyn (Kirtish B) 4. 11-1/4, 1-3/4 and Hd. 1m 16.45s. Rs. 37 (w), 13, 24 and 13 (p), SHP: 59, THP: 58, FP: 355, Q: 231, Trinella: 821 and 180, Exacta: 1,896 and 884. Favourite: Copper Sunrise. Owner: Mr. H.K. Lakshman Gowda. Trainer: V. Lokanath. 3. A.M.C. GOWDA MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,600m), rated 40 to 65, 4-y-o & over: VANGUARD (Likith) 1, Regal Command (Bhawani S) 2, Caracas (Akshay K) 3 and Forever Together (Suraj) 4. Not run: Imperial Blue. 1-1/4, 8 and 2. 1m 41.49s. Rs. 114 (w), 33 and 33 (p), SHP: 45, THP: 30, FP: 955, Q: 374, Trinella: 2,099 and 667, Exacta: 6,930 and 1,485. Favourite: Forever Together. Owners: Mr. Neil Darashah & Guru Sports Media Pvt Ltd. Trainer: Neil Darashah.

4. MAHARAJA’S GOLD CUP (2,200m), 4-y-o & over, (Terms): THEON (P.S. Chouhan) 1, A Star Is Born (Suraj) 2, My Opinion (Akshay K) 3 and Zuccarelli (Trevor) 4. 1-1/4, 8-3/4 and 3-1/2. 2m 22.24s. Rs. 39 (w), 16, 17 and 22 (p), SHP: 53, THP: 46, FP: 197, Q: 149, Trinella: 1,043 and 426, Exacta: 2,959 and 1,228. Favourite: Forest Flame. Owners: Ms. Ameeta Mehra & Mrs. Liane Milan Luthria. Trainer: P. Shroff.

5. RED DIVINE PLATE (1,400m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms): PRIME ABBESS (Sandesh) 1, Victoria Punch (P.S. Chouhan) 2, Gimme (N.S. Parmar) 3 and Sleipnir (Ajinkya) 4. Not run: Domingo. Shd, 7 and 4-1/2. Rs. 27 (w), 13, 11 and 12 (p), SHP: 28, THP: 35, FP: 58, Q: 31, Trinella: 94 and 63, Exacta: 651 and 532. Favourite: Victoria Punch. Owner: Mr. C. Aryama Sundaram. Trainer: S. Padmanabhan.

6. PRABALO PLATE (1,200m), rated 20 to 45: CLASSIC CHARM (Vishal B) 1, Perfect Rendition (J.H. Arul) 2, The Response (Arvind K) 3 and Bentayga (G. Vivek) 4. Lnk, 9 and 2-3/4. 1m 16.28s. Rs. 51 (w), 17, 15 and 22 (p), SHP: 35, THP: 59, FP: 337, Q: 109, Trinella: 1,087 and 435, Exacta: 56,510 and 12,109. Favourite: Flying Quest. Owner: Mr. M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar Of Chettinad Charitable Trust rep by. Mr. A.C. Muthiah. Trainer: S. Ganapathy.

7. MAHALAKSHMI PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 00 to 25: KNOTTY WOODS (Nazerul) 1, Another Rainbow (B. Nayak) 2, Gallic (Rajesh K) 3 and Red Lucifer (Salman K) 4. 2, 1 and 2-1/2. 1m 18.02s. Rs. 30 (w), 16, 19 and 15 (p), SHP: 45, THP: 51, FP: 169, Q: 61, Trinella: 721 and 249, Exacta: 1,287 and 446. Favourite: Knotty Woods. Owners: Mr. K. Kamesh & Mr. Srikanth Badruka. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

Jackpot: Rs. 2,07,960 (carried over); Runner-up: 8,102 (11 tkts); Treble (i): 5,551 (two tkts); (ii): 788 (28 (tkts).